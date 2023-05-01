Every day I look at four pieces of information that are essential to me. In addition to reading the news, regular emails and other communications, I always check in on my four daily indicators. They influence how I view my world.
The first thing I look at in the morning is whimsical and self-indulgent – my horoscope starts off my day. Thinking back, not a single morning’s horoscope stands out to me, but I enjoy reading that short paragraph of generally positive outlook on the day.
Next, I look at the weather. The weather forecast does not dictate my day, but as a native Washingtonian, I look to the weather forecast in hope of a better day to come in the week ahead.
I check the stock market once daily around lunch time, and I look at fuel prices while driving around each day. Both of these are visible indicators that shape my perception of our economy.
The past few years, the stock markets have had volatile swings. Stock markets are where people vote with their dollars where they think the businesses in the economy are headed. In the internet age, that can translate into big up and down swings in very short periods of time.
As I write this, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has nearly increased to where it was one year ago when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to combat inflation. In that past year, the rollercoaster of the Dow dropped three times and climbed back 4k, 5k and 2k points. This indicates to me that investors are having difficulty forecasting the future.
People who have investments in the market through 401(k) plans watch the growth and contraction of their accounts and then determine their own sense of financial worth from it. If you feel less wealthy on paper, you will act accordingly, possibly putting off larger purchases. The opposite is also true, and a strong stock market today can lead some to purchase items they have delayed.
The price of transportation – specifically fuel – influences the price of nearly everything. Gasoline prices have been increasing over the past month. At the end of April, Washington state gasoline prices were about $1 less than last June’s all-time high price per gallon, according to AAA.
In March, inflation subsided to 5%, but core inflation increased. Core inflation does not include fuel or food prices. The price of fuel continued to go up in April, so inflation is bound to remain an issue in the economy. As such, the Federal Reserve will remain actively trying to reduce it with rate hikes.
The economy itself has remained resilient to this point. Those of us looking to visible signs like gas prices or stock market fluctuations will remain confused on where the economy is really going. But, I can always hope for better weather this week, and I maintain complete license to have a moment during the day when I think, “I’m sure this was in my horoscope.”
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
