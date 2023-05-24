SeanFlaherty (copy)

Sean Flaherty

Publisher

As an employer in the Wenatchee Valley, we face many of the same challenges that are expressed by other local business leaders: recruiting, hiring and retaining quality employees often tops that list.

According to Regional Labor Economist Donald W. Meseck, Chelan and Douglas counties, “The Wenatchee MSA’s economy added 2,300 jobs during 2022, a 5.0 percent upturn, slightly more robust than Washington’s 4.7 percent growth rate between 2021 and 2022.”