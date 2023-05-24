As an employer in the Wenatchee Valley, we face many of the same challenges that are expressed by other local business leaders: recruiting, hiring and retaining quality employees often tops that list.
According to Regional Labor Economist Donald W. Meseck, Chelan and Douglas counties, “The Wenatchee MSA’s economy added 2,300 jobs during 2022, a 5.0 percent upturn, slightly more robust than Washington’s 4.7 percent growth rate between 2021 and 2022.”
Our labor force – the people working or looking for jobs – has grown for the past nine months at a 2% rate. That sounds to me like local job growth is outpacing the region’s growth of those interested in work. As organizations, we are competing with each other for the same staff.
The technology sector is having profound impacts on our region. Chelan and Douglas counties’ abundant, low-cost energy led to crypto mining’s growth in the region. Data centers have developed into a significant growth driver for many of the same reasons. Those two tech segments have measurable impact on the local economy. Microsoft’s commitment to data centers on both sides of the river is already a game-changer in North Central Washington.
There is a less visible force impacting the economy, born out of technology, whose positive and negative impacts have not been fully measured: remote technology workers.
The growth in remote work brought new residents to the Wenatchee Valley. And, many home-grown tech workers were already working for worldwide companies while living here. Our central location, access to highways and airports and abundant internet open the door to many remote positions like sales jobs, creative design or writing positions. When those ingredients are combined with great recreational opportunities, it is easy to see why people would want to live and work from here.
It also becomes clear that local organizations are all competing with worldwide staffing influences. It isn’t just about Wenatchee anymore. These outside influences create increased wage pressure on all organizations, and they establish new expectations in the workforce around workplace and schedule flexibility.
Our region’s historically agriculture-based economy is showing signs of diminishing influence as sectors like health care, hospitality and technology continue to grow. The portion of jobs tied to agriculture and the amount of income from agricultural wages reflect this. It is even visually apparent in the swapping of orchards for housing.
If remote workers living here are connected to our shared sense of place and they shop and dine locally, this is a good lift for the economy. If they involve themselves in local organizations and care about local issues, they will further influence the Wenatchee Valley’s culture.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
