SeanFlaherty (copy)

Sean Flaherty

Publisher

No, I’m not talking about the state of our politics. I am talking about the widening gap in the adoption and use of technology among people and businesses in our communities.

The past two decades have seen a rapid rise in the use of technology and the expectation of it in our daily lives. The pandemic heightened our awareness of this. Anymore, if a person doesn’t have software and app experience or digital communication skills – as well as access to the internet and devices – it is very difficult for them to fit into the world.