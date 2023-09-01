No, I’m not talking about the state of our politics. I am talking about the widening gap in the adoption and use of technology among people and businesses in our communities.
The past two decades have seen a rapid rise in the use of technology and the expectation of it in our daily lives. The pandemic heightened our awareness of this. Anymore, if a person doesn’t have software and app experience or digital communication skills – as well as access to the internet and devices – it is very difficult for them to fit into the world.
The “digital divide” is often first defined as the gap between those who have access to technology and the internet and those who do not. The access gap has been shrinking, and increasingly people and businesses have access, but many lack a working knowledge and the skills (digital literacy) of how to get what they need from technology. The absence of these skills keeps part of our population hampered in their ability to be hired for skilled positions. Reduced digital literacy also opens them to personal or business cybersecurity threats and may create an inability to detect disinformation online.
We are fortunate to live in an area that supports internet access with bandwidth and speed that fosters business and consumer use. However, many rural areas are only recently being brought the infrastructure necessary to support their community’s access to information and applications.
Results of a May 2023 Pew Research Center survey cite specific gaps in digital understanding across age, education attainment, gender and race or ethnicity.
The most pronounced gap in knowledge was shown to be between age groups. Adults in the survey who were 50 years or older scored lower, particularly on technology topics from cybersecurity practices to artificial intelligence. The next most significant factor appears to be education attainment.
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is quickly becoming part of the tech way. Its adoption is happening very quickly. Governments, organizations and people have expressed concerns over generative AI. The McKinsey Global Survey on AI in April of 2023 found that “inaccuracy, cyber-security, and intellectual property infringement are among the most cited risks of generative AI adoption.” Traditional AI’s role is collecting and analyzing information across databases or the internet. Generative AI looks at the information and can synthesize it into new creations – primarily content. This can be news or research that is compiled into new texts, graphs and images. Because generative AI is in early stages, it has been shown to just as readily create content based on false or misleading information.
AI tools are utilized throughout many industries now. Per the McKinsey survey, “The most commonly reported uses of generative AI tools are in marketing and sales, product and service development and service operations.”
Of respondents to the McKinsey survey, 79% indicated “they’ve had at least some exposure to gen AI, either for work or outside of work, and 22 percent say they are regularly using it in their own work.”
As with most disruptive technologies, the initial use of AI tools allows organizations to become more efficient, potentially saving or augmenting human resources. True human intelligence should ensure the correct data or information sources have been used.
This technology is evolving rapidly. Those who do not keep up with the opportunities and challenges of AI run the risk of increasing their own digital gap.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and Wenatchee Valley Business World. He may be contacted at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
