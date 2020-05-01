As the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures put in place to contain it bring drastic changes to workplaces across our area, businesses must find a way to continue delivering their services while also ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers.
While the events related to this pandemic are unprecedented, businesses looking for guidance on Business Continuity Planning (BCP) may turn to the financial sector. Banks and other financial institutions are required to have plans for dealing with a variety of potential crises — from natural disasters to cyber-attacks, and yes, pandemics. These plans ensure that core business operations can continue regardless of the circumstances.
Peoples Bank is no exception, and we operate with a singular objective — to think through and be prepared for any disaster or threat that could interrupt our business. As we take steps to protect our employees, customers and community members from the spread of COVID-19, our BCP ensures that we can continue operating safely and soundly, even if aspects of our normal business operations must change.
Businesses face unique challenges during a pandemic. While an earthquake or a cyber-attack might disable critical systems, a pandemic leaves systems intact but removes people from the workforce. For this reason, businesses must be able to adapt as the situation evolves.
Continuous planning
Formulating and enacting a pandemic plan must be a collaborative process. Peoples Bank’s BCP team is led by executives overseeing Human Resources, Operations, and Compliance and Security. Each person has a designated set of responsibilities, and everybody knows what their role is and how to execute various pieces of the plan.
Specific to pandemic planning, business leaders should know how they will continue to function if they must adapt to a reduced workforce or continue operations in ways that prioritize the health and safety of customers and employees. Peoples Bank conducts annual tabletop exercises and is always evaluating the ‘what ifs.’ We’ll get a group of people from various functions of the Bank in the same room to think about what might go wrong and how we’d address it. We test this by periodically having groups of staff designated as sick for the day, and we try to function without them. We’ll then increase the number of people “out sick” and create solutions before problems actually present themselves.
Although many businesses are already coping with the effects of the current pandemic, it is not too late to begin planning for the challenges ahead. For organizations formulating continuity plans now or in the future, it may be helpful to consider the different stages of pandemic response:
Alert: Internally monitor staff illness rates and trends; communicate about hygiene and general health protocols, encourage employees to stay home when sick; begin testing remote work connections.
Standby: Begin staff communications; take steps to follow national and local health department guidelines; consider communicating with customers; high-risk staff may require social distancing.
Activate: Send employees home to work remotely; analyze staffing needs and illness trends; follow additional agency guidance; create a staged plan for potential changes to hours of operation or office closures; communication with staff and customers is critical.
Location Closure: Begin instituting modified hours or closures while ensuring continuity of services.
Responsive communications
Communications play an outsized role in ensuring that employees and customers are kept informed about changes to the bank’s operations and, as a result, feel safe and secure. These communication efforts are focused on communicating what the situation is, what the Bank is doing in response, and what steps employees and customers should take.
During any type of crisis, it is understandable that employees and customers may be anxious about their health and that of friends and family members. They may also be concerned about the security of their finances and other practical aspects of daily life. It is never too late to start communicating with clear, consistent, and transparent information. We have found that it’s beneficial to over-communicate to ensure people understand what’s happening, where they can get their questions answered, and what specific actions they should be taking.
Technology
Technology is always a cornerstone of any BCP. If the threat has knocked out systems, the focus is on how to get those functions and networks up-and-running again. In the case of a pandemic, the focus must be on enabling the business to continue delivering its services remotely. This includes ensuring that the equipment and services employees need to communicate with one another and provide services securely are readily available, operational, and employees are trained to use these remote means of communication effectively.
As we weather this crisis together, our primary concern is always the safety and health of our employees and customers. Yes, the logistical and organizational challenges presented by a pandemic are formidable. Having a BCP in place is critical not only to ensure the continuity of business operations and, in our case, it provides customers access to financial services, but it also fosters a sense of confidence and security at an uncertain time.
Randy Fredlund is executive vice president and chief compliance and security officer at Peoples Bank. He is based at the Bellingham branch. Peoples Bank serves the Wenatchee Valley community through its branch at 901 N. Mission St.