Rosa Pulido

Holding steady is a good thing, it suggests stability. However, when it comes to small businesses, growth can mean the difference between closing shop or surviving. Recruiting the right team is a combination of creativity and strategy. With so many recruitment tips out there, I’ve narrowed them down to these top three strategies for companies targeting growth.
Use social media
Many businesses already do this. But how do you use this tool effectively? Using social media is a great way to find talent, advertise jobs and it encourages a two-way conversation with potential employees. Businesses have more success recruiting in this way when they share photos/videos of events and/or day-to-day office life that gives applicants a glimpse into the company culture. Bringing awareness to the company brand can help weed out applicants that don’t share the same values as the organization.
Use a compelling job description
Creating a job description that captures applicants’ attention is one of the most important parts of the hiring process. Make job titles as clear and specific as possible. Choosing the accurate title will pique the interest of the most qualified job seekers. Open the description with a captivating summary. Is your company built on comedy? Make it funny. Strictly business? Make sure your ad is sleek. Include the essentials of the core responsibilities and explain how the position fits into the organization.
Engage passive/past candidates
Some research suggests that about 73% of candidates are passive job seekers. Passive candidates are currently employed and not actively looking for a job. If you aren’t targeting passive candidates, you’re probably missing out on people who may have already contributed to the success of your organization. Reaching out to passive/past candidates can speed up the process of filling an open position. Engaging involves sending a personal message that shows you’re truly interested in their talent. Regardless if the candidate is interested, chances are they might recommend the position to a friend or colleague who is qualified.
Recruiting is complex and many times requires thinking outside of the box. With the right tools, you can find great candidates for your open positions without the use of a recruitment agency. Hiring the right candidate takes time and strategy.
