Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District

The Legislature adjourned its session in Olympia on April 23rd on schedule. The 105-day session was a busy time for me as I continued as the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee’s ranking member. This session was particularly busy for education committee leaders due to continued school issues involving learning loss, special education investments and transportation funding. The Legislature approved all three budgets for the 2023-25 biennium, which begins on July 1, 2023. The operating budget ($69.8 billion), transportation budget ($13.5 billion), and capital budget ($9.0 billion) were finalized in the final days of the session after much negotiation. I voted against the operating budget but for the transportation and capital budgets.

Operating budget ($69.8 billion)

Sen. Brad Hawkins | 2023 session recap: Legislature approves budgets, adjusts police pursuit, drug possession laws

The state operating budget's size has increased greatly in recent years. The 2013-15 budget authorized $33.9 billion in state spending. The budget approved this session for the 2023-25 biennium is $69.8 billion. 


