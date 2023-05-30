Sen. Brad Hawkins | Legislature approves funding and timeline for Confluence Parkway

In 2021, the $134 million Confluence Parkway project received a $49 million federal “Infrastructure for Rebuilding America” grant but was $85 million short of funding. The 2022 “Move Ahead Washington” plan included $85 million toward the project. The final transportation budget approved this session includes $28 million in 2023-25, $47 million in 2025-27, and $10 million in 2027-29.

 Provided image
hawkins mug (copy)

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District

This year’s 105-day legislative session adjourned on schedule on April 23rd with the approval of all three budgets for 2023-2025. The operating ($69.8 billion), transportation ($13.5 billion), and capital ($9.0 billion) budgets were approved in the final two days of the session. Among other things, I’m very pleased to share that the final transportation budget approves the full funding and optimized scheduling of the Confluence Parkway project, which includes a second bridge across the Wenatchee River. Securing funding for this project was one of my top legislative priorities over the past several years.

As you may recall, last year’s legislative session concluded with the approval of a 16-year, $16.9 billion transportation investment plan, known as “Move Ahead Washington.” Last session’s transportation package, however, did not include the usual “aged and phased” statewide project list, which specifies each project’s funding over the duration of the plan. The primary transportation goal for this session was to complete scheduling of the full statewide list. Once scheduled, the projects will receive their appropriations over the next 16 years.



