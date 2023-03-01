Sen. Brad Hawkins | Washington Legislature continues its focus on housing

Access to affordable housing continues to be a challenge in the 12th District and throughout Washington state, impacting families and employers. The needs for housing are different in different regions. Some areas of our state struggle with major homelessness issues. This is most apparent in the metropolitan region in western Washington, including the Seattle area, although all communities struggle with homelessness at some level. In the 12th District, our challenges vary based on the vast geographic size. We’re the only legislative district that crosses over the Cascade Mountains. Some of the needs in the western portion of the 12th District differ from the needs of the east. However, one of the commonalities across the district involves workforce housing.

Some areas of our district have seen home prices triple over the past several years, including communities like Leavenworth and Chelan. Rapidly increasing housing prices are a significant challenge, creating ripple effects in many regions as stable housing is fundamental to successful careers, communities, and families. When it comes to state policies, Washington has a number of programs focused on homelessness and low-income housing, some of which have been only marginally successful. Fewer programs exist for improving access to housing for low-to-middle range income earners.

