brad hawkins

State Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District

The 2023 legislative session began on January 9th. This session takes place following elections within the new legislative district boundaries and will include development of the three state budgets (operating, transportation, and capital) for the 2023-2025 biennium. The session is scheduled for 105 days. It is a longer session considering the budget development required, and many questions will likely arise. Please know that serving you and answering your questions about state government is very important to me and my office.

I’d like to take the time to introduce my staff who will be working hard this year to help answer your questions and keep you connected with state government. The legislative offices have some year-round employees, but additional staff are hired to assist with the high workload associated with the legislative session. My office works very hard to select the best people for my office staff because I view them as an important element of my public service to you.

Sen. Brad Hawkins staff for 2023

The legislative staff of Sen. Brad Hawkins (center) this year includes, from left to right, Tricia Gullion, Ethan McClintock, Elizabeth Popoff and Emily Galde.