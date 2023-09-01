Sen. Brad Hawkins | When will we ‘fully fund’ education?

hawkins mug (copy)

Sen. Brad Hawkins

R-12th District

As we begin another school year, I often get asked about “fully funding” education, despite the record state funding provided over recent years. Education spending has significantly increased since the state Supreme Court’s landmark 2012 McCleary decision on school funding. Washington now invests 44 percent of its nearly $70 billion state budget into K-12 education. When the Legislature later satisfied the McCleary case, it also successfully limited school district property tax levies, but those limits were later removed.

As state funding and property taxes further increase, people continue to debate school funding. The answer to the “full funding” question actually requires a longer explanation about what constitutes “education” and an acknowledgement of expanding school district services. As state and local taxpayers continue to invest more into our schools, the business community should expect better returns on those investments and a more capable workforce.

School funding has significantly increased in recent years, both from state investments and school district property tax requests. Districts received $8,742 per student for the 2012-13 school year and received approximately $15,462 for the 2022-23 school year.


