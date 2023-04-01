Taylor Blodgett

Investing in real estate is the oldest form of investing ever since the beginning of time when people sought to proclaim land in their name. America was built on the idea of Manifest Destiny, reaching from sea to shining sea (Atlantic to Pacific), and Equilus Capital Partners has been helping clients achieve this American dream by offering investment opportunities in commercial real estate located right here in Central Washington. Given this idea, it’s no wonder one of the biggest tax breaks accessible to Americans is in real estate.
For those who are unaware, you can continue to trade up property throughout your lifetime and defer capital gains tax under the 1031 exchange tax code. If you would like to pass property to your heirs, they receive the step up in tax basis upon the date of death. This means that if you purchased your first home for $100k and continued to trade up property to $1 million valued at the time of the deceased, you can pass this on to your heirs who will have a step-up tax basis of $1 million rather than $100k, passing assets with a tax advantage.
However, this scenario can create a difficult situation for the beneficiaries who need to mutually agree on how to proceed. Should they keep the property? Split it up? Sell it? Can they all be happy with the decision made or will this cause a feud within the family? Something that started out with the best of intentions leaving a legacy for your family can also spark controversy.
In the United States, we live to work rather than work to live. You taught your children the value of an honest day’s work and the value of a dollar. You raised your children to be independent and have their own lives. In my line of work, we are finding it increasingly rare for children to want to run the family business due to the fact that they have created their own lives the way they want to live it.
For this reason, Equilus Capital Partners suggests a deep dive into estate planning before assets are passed to your heirs so that you can leave the best legacy to your loved ones while keeping Uncle Sam (the IRS) out of the family will.
By doing a 1031 exchange into a Delaware Statutory Trust that holds real estate, you can continue to leave the best legacy for your beneficiaries in a tax-advantaged way.
If Uncle Sam does manage to find his way into your family will, another tool that can be used in estate planning is the use of life insurance to cover any estate taxes that may be produced upon the passing of assets.
Taylor Blodgett is a senior financial advisor for real estate investment company Equilus Capital Partners LLC. He can be reached at (509) 665-8349 and tblodgett@equiluscapital.com.
