Taylor Blodgett, Equilus Capital Partners

Taylor Blodgett

Equilus Capital Partners

Investing in real estate is the oldest form of investing ever since the beginning of time when people sought to proclaim land in their name. America was built on the idea of Manifest Destiny, reaching from sea to shining sea (Atlantic to Pacific), and Equilus Capital Partners has been helping clients achieve this American dream by offering investment opportunities in commercial real estate located right here in Central Washington. Given this idea, it’s no wonder one of the biggest tax breaks accessible to Americans is in real estate.

For those who are unaware, you can continue to trade up property throughout your lifetime and defer capital gains tax under the 1031 exchange tax code. If you would like to pass property to your heirs, they receive the step up in tax basis upon the date of death. This means that if you purchased your first home for $100k and continued to trade up property to $1 million valued at the time of the deceased, you can pass this on to your heirs who will have a step-up tax basis of $1 million rather than $100k, passing assets with a tax advantage.