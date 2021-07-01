Silver linings

The workforce and working conditions of the future are likely to look different in the wake of the pandemic.

“I'd say we have seen a great cultural shift. Remote work is now an option for us,” said Confluence Health spokesman Andrew Canning.

The remote option could create other changes in the workforce.

Lorna Klemanski, Chelan County PUD's managing director of human resources, said it opens new opportunities for the labor market in general.

“Some people who have been out of the labor market may return if they can work remotely. Also, if workers don’t have to relocate for their jobs, employment may become more fluid,” she said. “Over time, that may also equalize wages between regions. I also expect a greater focus on worker productivity and less focus on simply being present.”

Remote work options could reduce barriers and create more job possibilities for disabled workers, she said.

“It should also mean a lot less time spent commuting and far less carbon from vehicle exhaust contributing to climate change. It may also help women, who disproportionately perform household tasks and take greater responsibility for child-rearing, to achieve better work-life balance.”