The skilled, talented and hardworking people selected as part of the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 already are making substantive changes in the community.
They’ve solved problems, overcome personal and professional challenges, discovered new ways to get things done. Some of their names and faces will be familiar to news junkies, while others have worked behind the scenes in their field of choice, receiving little public recognition beyond pats on the back from co-workers and employers.
Evenly split between male and female, 83% of this year’s class is between age 30 and 34, slightly older than last year’s group. The youngest this year is 27.
Some of the region’s most common industries are well-represented in the group, including health care, education, nonprofit work and small business, with tech, agriculture, government and finance thrown in. Several class members tick boxes in more than one category.
We have spotlighted two of this year’s class as part of this issue. The first is Vernon Nelson Jr., who splits his time between rescuing people off mountaintops and teaching high school social studies. The second is Eliza Zuniga, whose work this past year included overseeing Confluence Health’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site and the Pfizer vaccine trials. Their stories and the profiles of the other 28 members of the Class of 2021 that follow offer a glimpse at how they are likely to continue to shape the region. In addition to outlining some of the achievements that led to their being selected this year, they also share their thoughts on the challenges they see on the horizon and what they believe can be done to prepare.
Their concerns touch on everything from homelessness and housing prices to sustainability and mental health, with suggested solutions centered on partnerships and the need to work together.
Watch the weekend editions of The Wenatchee World starting in September to find out more about this year’s 30 Under 35.