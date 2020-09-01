The COVID-19 pandemic has caused much turmoil and uncertainty in our society. Many people have lost their jobs, been furloughed, or been forced to change employers. Businesses have been shut down temporarily and, unfortunately, some have had to close their doors permanently. In the midst of this crisis, one question you may be asking yourself is, "What about my retirement account?"
If you worked for a company that offers a retirement plan, and you are laid off, change employers or separate employment for any reason, you will have to decide what to do with that retirement account. This could be a 401(k), 403(b), or any company-provided retirement plan. Typically, it makes the most sense to transfer these types of accounts into your own personal IRA plan, called a "Self-Directed IRA."
The primary benefit you can enjoy with a self-directed IRA is the ability to access a wider variety of investment options, including alternative assets on an institutional platform. You can diversify your retirement account beyond the fluctuating stock, bond and mutual fund markets by repositioning some of your retirement savings into a much more stable position in an asset such as income-producing real estate. It's always advisable to work with a professional who can help you determine which investment opportunities are the most appropriate for you.
Though the name "Self-Directed IRA" may imply that this is something you do entirely yourself, you need to make the transaction — transferring your old account to the new one — with the help of a new trustee. But because the transfer from your existing retirement account into a self-directed IRA is from "trustee to trustee," it is tax-free.
What if you have an existing IRA account that isn't part of a company-sponsored plan? In this case, too, you may want to consider the benefits of a self-directed IRA. With a self-directed IRA, you can diversify, without tax consequences, into income-producing real estate. This can be a powerful way to reduce your exposure to overall market volatility and increase the diversification of your hard-earned investment money that you may desperately need for generating income in retirement.
One of the ways people access local income-producing real estate through their self-directed IRA is with a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) fund. Qualified investors can purchase a share in an equity REIT fund, which is managed by a company — like Eqiilus Capital Partners LLC — that is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the properties. No individual can own more than 50% of the shares and the names of the shareholders go on the title to the property.
The REIT management company is required to pass through at least 90% of the pre-tax income produced by the REIT to the shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends. Equity REITs offer investors a hands-off way to enjoy the benefits of real estate as an asset class without the property-management headaches of trash, toilets, and liability.
If you have an old retirement account or you're just not happy with the performance of your current retirement account, contact a financial adviser to find out if a self-directed IRA could be right for you.
Jake Carpenter is vice president of investor relations for real estate investment trust company Equilus Capital Partners. He has professional expertise in estate planning, business succession, wealth transfer and asset management. He works out of the Wenatchee and Tri Cities offices and can be reached at 665-8349.