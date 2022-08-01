Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Jake Carpenter 19.jpg

Jake Carpenter

Vice president of investor relations

Equilus Capital Partners

Due to a variety of political and economic factors, individuals are having to make some tough decisions as it relates to their retirement and investment accounts. I want to focus on addressing those tough decisions, as well as some alternatives to being positioned in stocks, bonds and mutual funds.

I run across two common situations that are causing people heartburn. Either they have a bunch of money earmarked for retirement in a 401(k), IRA or other retirement account, and the account balance is dropping every day due to market instability. Or they have a lot of cash sitting in checking, savings or CD accounts at the bank, earning little to nothing.