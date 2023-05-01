230220-newslocal-ipro 03.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

iPro Building Services employee Mariana Reyes grabs a few buffer pads before cleaning businesses during her shift Feb. 23.

EAST WENATCHEE — iPro Building Services, a commercial janitorial company based in East Wenatchee, will celebrate its 10th birthday in July. In the last decade, the company has appeared on television, worked with Pacific Northwest Fortune 500 companies and developed a niche in data centers.

Edwin Eaton, owner and president, opened the company in July 2013 and set up three bases: East Wenatchee, Yakima and Hermiston, Oregon, with clientele spanning the Pacific Northwest.

Edwin Eaton

Edwin Eaton, iPro Building Services founder and CEO 
230220-newslocal-ipro 02.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

iPro Building Services employees Jesus Palma (left), Mike Placencia, and Mariana Reyes (far right) move equipment into the back of a van before cleaning jobs Feb. 23.
230220-newslocal-ipro 01.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

iPro Building Services at 180 Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee offers cleaning in the Tri-Cities, Central Washington, Oregon, and Wenatchee.
230220-newslocal-ipro 04.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

iPro Building Services employee Mike Placencia moves a buffer into an equipment van before driving to local businesses for cleaning.