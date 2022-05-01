Jason Underwood

While many people are familiar with the benefits of traditional 401(k) plans, others are not as acquainted with Roth 401(k)s.
Since Jan. 1, 2006, employers have been allowed to offer workers access to Roth 401(k) plans. And some have introduced offerings as part of their retirement programs.
As the name implies, Roth-401(k) plans combine features of 401(k) plans with those of a Roth IRA.
With a Roth 401(k), contributions are made with after-tax dollars — there is no tax deduction on the front end — but qualifying withdrawals are not subject to income taxes. Any capital appreciation in the Roth 401(k) also is not subject to income taxes.
What to choose?
For some, the choice between a Roth 401(k) and a traditional 401(k) comes down to determining whether the upfront tax break on the traditional 401(k) is likely to outweigh the back-end benefit of tax-free withdrawals from the Roth 401(k).
Please remember, this article is for informational purposes only and is not a replacement for real-life advice, so make sure to consult your tax professional before adjusting your retirement strategy to include a Roth 401(k).
Often, this isn’t an “all-or-nothing” decision. Many employers allow contributions to be divided between a traditional-401(k) plan and a Roth-401(k) plan – up to overall contribution limits.
Considerations
One subtle but key consideration is that Roth 401(k) plans aren’t subject to income restrictions like Roth IRAs are. This can offer advantages to high-income individuals whose Roth IRA has been limited by these restrictions. (See accompanying table.)
Roth-401(k) plans are subject to the same annual contribution limits as regular 401(k) plans — $20,500 for 2022; $27,000 for those over age 50. These are cumulative limits that apply to all accounts with a single employer; for example, an individual couldn’t save $20,500 in a traditional 401(k) and another $20,500 in a Roth 401(k).
Another factor to consider is that employer matches are made with pretax dollars, just as they are with a traditional 401(k) plan. In a Roth 401(k), however, these matching funds accumulate in a separate account, which will be taxed as ordinary income at withdrawal.
Setting money aside for retirement can be part of a sound personal financial strategy. Deciding whether to use a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k) often involves reviewing a wide range of factors. If you are uncertain about what is the best choice for your situation, call your financial adviser.
Jason Underwood joined CNC Financial Group LLC as a financial adviser in 2019, bringing 15 years of experience as a commercial loan officer where he learned to help clients achieve their financial goals. He can be reached at (509) 663-1661. For information, go to cnccpa.com.