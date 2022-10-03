Jason V3.jpg

Jason Underwood

Financial adviser, CNC Financial Group LLC

While it may seem prolonged medical circumstances are unlikely to happen to us, unexpected events can occur and can be costly if not adequately planned for.

Special situation planning — a component of holistic financial planning — can help alleviate some of these unexpected costs. But with the absence of a long-term care plan, you're missing a critical area where a proper plan is vital to your ongoing financial situation.