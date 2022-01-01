Jim Kuntz, CEO Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) continues to work on enhancing air travel options out of Pangborn Memorial Airport though COVID-19 has presented challenges impacting existing and future air service.
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines, and its regional subsidiary, Horizon Air, is experiencing a severe pilot shortage. Last year, the major airlines provided senior pilots early retirement packages. As the major airlines now restart service, they are hiring pilots away from the regional airlines. While both Alaska and Horizon have commenced with an aggressive pilot trainee program, they are going to be pilot constrained until the fourth quarter of 2022.
As a result, Wenatchee, on average, will have two flights per day, and during some slow days of the week will be down to one flight per day. All Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air markets are being impacted, not just Wenatchee.
Potential for new service
The pilot shortage is affecting virtually all major and regional airlines. The CDRPA continues to work to position Pangborn Memorial Airport for new service as service is restored following the pandemic. Our team has traveled for in-person meetings with several airlines over the last year. While airlines have never been more risk-averse, we see some opportunities.
New low cost carriers have been expanding. For example, Avelo Airlines has launched service from a new base at Hollywood Burbank Airport. Flying 737s, it is connecting cities across the west to both Burbank and Las Vegas. Avelo was recently joined in service by aha!, a new carrier flying regional jets to Reno.
These carriers are challenging long-time low cost leader Allegiant Airlines in the regional marketplace. Increased competition should result in increased opportunities for regional airports, such as Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The CDRPA also continues to recruit new, daily scheduled service in major airlines. Our main target has continued to be the San Francisco Bay Area. As a reminder, we have a $750,000 federal grant and $400,000 in local contributions for our revenue guarantee in this market.
Our second main target has been Denver. Depending on airline strategy, this opportunity could be available before service to San Francisco. In that case, a revenue guarantee would likely be required. If this opportunity presents itself, the CDRPA will seek input from our Air Travel Coalition to determine if we should transfer our revenue guarantee from the San Francisco market to Denver.
Keep in mind, airlines set their own business strategies. It is our job to tailor our recruitment effort to fold into each airline’s strategy seamlessly – not to attempt to convince an airline to change its strategy. This means that airline targets and destination options can change as airline strategy changes.
Incentive program
To attract additional commercial air service to new destinations, the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board recently approved the following incentives:
• Landing fees waived for a period of two years
• Fuel flow fees waived for a period of two years
• Common area Terminal Building rent waived for a period of two years
• Regional Port will provide marketing support funds in the amount of $50,000 over a 12-month period
• Regional Port will consider offering ground handling services for a fee
Investing in Pangborn’s future
Here are some investments being made at Pangborn Memorial Airport:
Medium approach landing system (MALSR)
In 2022, the CDRPA will install a medium approach landing system off Runway 12 at a cost of $3 million. This will allow pilots to fly into the airport with a visibility at ½-mile as opposed the current 1-mile visibility requirement. This will be a significant improvement in air service reliability during the foggy winter months. Our projections indicate a 60% improvement in commercial air service reliability.
Terminal building aviation ramp rehabilitation and expansion
The existing 20-year-old asphalt aviation ramp adjacent to the terminal building needs replacement. The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board has authorized its replacement & expansion with a new concrete ramp. The new ramp is being designed to accommodate three commercial aircraft being parked at the same time.
The hardscape entering the terminal building from the aviation ramp is being designed to improve the customer experience. The new aviation ramp will be completed by Summer 2022 and will cost $10.2 million. The project is largely being funded with an FAA grant. We are pleased a local contractor, Hurst Construction, was awarded the low bid.
Taxiway Alpha
The airport’s main taxiway (Alpha) needs rehabilitation and does not meet current FAA design standards. Over the next two years, the airport’s main taxiway (Alpha) will be completely rebuilt at an estimated cost of $20.8 million. The project is largely being paid for by an FAA grant.