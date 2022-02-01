Jim Miracle

The IRS recently released the 2022 mileage rates for businesses to use as guidance for applicable miles driven within the year. These rates tend to increase every year to account for rising fuel and vehicle and maintenance costs and insurance rate increases.
Businesses can use the standard mileage rate to calculate the deductible costs of operating qualified automobiles for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.
Standard mileage rates for cars, vans, pickups and panel trucks, as of Jan. 1, are as follows:
- Business miles driven: $0.585 per mile (+$0.025 from 2021)
- Medical or moving miles driven: $0.18 per mile (+$0.02 from 2021). Moving miles reimbursement is now only for qualified active-duty members of the Armed Forces.
- Miles driven for charitable organizations: $0.14 per mile. (Only Congress may adjust the mileage rate for service to a charitable organization by a Congress-passed statute.)
When reimbursing employees for miles driven, keep in mind the following reminders and considerations:
• The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act does not allow employees to write off unreimbursed business mileage. Companies that fail to make up for this reimbursement could face legal consequences.
• Taxpayers using any depreciation method under the Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System or claiming a Section 179 deduction may not also use the business standard mileage rate for the same vehicle.
• Taxpayers have the option to calculate the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than accepting the standard mileage rates. Actual expense methods often provide different results than standard mileage.
• While the IRS standard mileage rate helps hold businesses accountable, it does not account for fluctuations in vehicle-related expenses in different regions of the country.
• The Fixed and Variable Rate (FAVR) allowance is an alternate method for businesses whose employees use their vehicles for work. This method can help businesses avoid over- or underpaying an employee for the use of their vehicle for business purposes.
To review your organization’s mileage reimbursement policy and any alternate methods for calculating appropriate reimbursement amounts, check with your professional accountants.
Jim Miracle is a senior accountant with Cordell, Neher and Company PLLC. A Wenatchee native, he has a bachelor's degree in accounting with a minor in finance from Central Washington University. He is currently working toward completing the CPA exam to obtain his CPA license. He can be reached at (509) 663-1661.