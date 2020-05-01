Joe Johnson

Many people are working from home or are completely furloughed while we shelter in place.
This has certainly been a challenge for me and my family. We have six kids — four of them are teenagers. It is safe to say they are not overwhelmed with the amount of homework they are getting.
They have taken the attitude that the couch will not hold down itself, so they plan to stay there if at all possible. I am not a parent that will allow them to sit around all day. We have a list of chores that they need to work on each day before they get to do the things they want. So far, these chores have ranged from cleaning their own rooms to organizing our storage room.
Similar to the kids, we as adults have chores we need to work on. Today, I am speaking specifically about our financial chores. Like the chores my kids have been given, some are easy and should be done regularly — like making sure your room is clean. Some are big jobs that will require some effort, more than one day, and a plan of attack to get done.
Balance your checkbook. I am talking more than just making sure you have money. I mean for you to sit down and make sure all the stuff you have outstanding is cleared. This can turn out to be a good thing.
Just last week we went through and discovered a check we sent off for more than $1,000 did not clear. After some investigation, we discovered it was entered twice, and we had an extra $1,000 back into the budget! I hope you all get so lucky as you look at your own checking accounts. It will not always have a rosy ending. We also found that one of the kids had signed up for an extra subscription to Disney Plus using our PayPal account … back in November.
Create or update your budget. I know this is a big one if you do not have a budget already. I can tell you that in the long run, you will be happier with your financial life once you have a budget. A budget does a few things for you. First, it lets you choose where your money goes. Second, people with budgets generally spend less. This may free up extra money that you can save for anything like a new car, vacation, or retirement. Third, if you have a budget, you will know how much money you will need in retirement. This makes it much easier to plan for retirement.
If you have debt, work on a plan. Debt can be a big drag on your personal finances. A long time ago, my wife and I agreed we would always have a car payment. This sounded okay to each of us — right up until we paid off a car and kept driving it. It was liberating not having the car payment each month. Now I look at the new cars people drive, and I am thrilled that I don’t have to pay for it.
If you have an opportunity to refinance any debts, this may be a good time to review your options as interest rates are very low. I would also suggest you call your lender and discuss options to take a break from your loans if you are in financial distress due to the current state of our economy. Some banks and auto insurers are offering discounts and breaks if you need them.
Review your credit score and credit report. Several sites allow you to review your credit report. The government-sponsored site is annualcreditreport.com. They will allow you to pull your credit one time per year at no cost. It will also not ding your credit score. Make sure you do not have any extra accounts you are not aware of. I have heard stories about spouses that have hidden credit cards. Periodic monitoring of your credit may help prevent this kind of behavior.
Sit down and ponder your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, discuss with them what you would like to do or accomplish in the next 5, 10 or even 20 years. What do you plan to do in retirement? A financial plan is much easier if all parties are working toward the same goal. In my house, I have yet to convince my wife that a hot rod is necessary in our garage. Don’t worry, I plan to make sure it is budgeted.
Discuss your financial situation with your spouse or significant other. I have seen it more than a few times when one person is in charge of the whole financial situation. This process should have some checks and balances. A few small mistakes can have dire consequences if left unchecked. If you do not periodically review these items, you are either the problem, or you may find a problem in your financial life.
Review your financial plan. If you do not have a plan, I suggest you get one. If you have one, I suggest you review it and make sure it still matches your goals and spending habits. I have spoken to some high earners that are maxing out their current retirement plans but are still setting themselves up for failure. Each person should have a savings goal that matches their goals and spending habits.
I hope we can take this time to be productive and get some of these things done. On the upside, this is more fun than doing the dishes. If you need help or if you get please reach out. Stay safe out there!
Joe Johnson is a Certified Financial Planner and owner of Sage Hills Financial. He can be reached at (509) 888-1556 or at joe@sagehillsfinancial.com. Securities and financial planning offered through LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC.