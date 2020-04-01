As the media tells a story of shattered dreams and retirements losing value, I think it is important to keep a cool head. It certainly feels like the media is advocating for urgent, irrational decisions. Rather than panic and pull your money out of the market, it would be prudent to look at some of the planning opportunities this market volatility might provide.
Here are a few opportunities to consider as we observe this market climate. I would ask that you please contact a certified financial planner and discuss which, if any, of these opportunities may be appropriate for you.
Tax loss harvesting. If you have investments that have lost money in a non-retirement account, you may be able to sell or exchange these investments at a loss to capture a tax advantage. This taxable loss can be carried forward to save money on taxes for other investments that may have taxable gains. Basically, you pay fewer taxes.
Roth conversions. If you have a traditional IRA, it may be worthwhile to convert your pre-tax account (like an old 401k) into a Roth IRA while the balances are smaller. It may be worth your while to pay the taxes now under what might be the lowest rate you will see in your lifetime. If you do this when the market is low, you will be able to convert a larger portion of your overall portfolio with lower tax bills for the conversion.
Consider refinancing your mortgage. The Fed recently cut interest rates to stimulate the economy. I have spoken with some lenders who told me rates are now getting into the 2% range. If your mortgage rate is higher than 4.5%, you should probably consider talking to a mortgage officer to see if you would benefit from a decrease in your interest rate. It may be worthwhile to change to a 15-year loan and speed up your mortgage payoff.
Student loan refinancing. Again, I have heard about student loan rates getting down to the 2% range. I would encourage you to review your current interest rates and consider a refinance for these loans.
Buying opportunity. While the stock market is down, I would encourage you to consider adding money to the market and buy investments while they are “on sale.” I am fully aware of the emotional challenge it is to buy when others are running for safety. I am also aware that when the markets are high, it is easy to add money and jump on a bandwagon. These emotional tendencies are the opposite of what we should do.
Dollar-cost averaging. The best and simplest opportunity we have in a volatile market is to continue to add money to the stock market in our retirement plans as the market moves. The principle of dollar-cost averaging encourages you to add to your accounts regardless of prices in the stock market. As you continue to add money every paycheck, you will buy some shares at a higher level, and you will buy other shares at a lower level as the market drops. Because you can buy more shares per dollar when the market is low, this will result in a lower average price for your investments. The best part about dollar-cost averaging is it does not require any special account features or investment knowledge. You can accomplish this with your payroll contributions to your 401(k).
For those people who are about to retire or are in the early years of retirement, I would encourage you to sit down with a certified financial planner to see how your situation might endure this situation. It is important to communicate with your financial planner about your cash needs over the next few years. Ideally, this type of planning would happen before we find the economy in a crisis. If you haven’t done this, it doesn’t mean that all is lost. But it might take some careful strategies to help you meet your goals.
Be wary of strategies that attempt to be out of the market and get in during the good times. No secret sauce allows you to miss the bad times. You will likely end up selling when the markets are low and getting back in after the markets have started to recover. Which means that you eat the majority of the losses and don’t get to recoup the gains.
Stay calm, don’t panic, control what you can control, and make sure you have a plan in place. Once you have a plan in place, stick with the plan!
