Jon DeVaney, Washington State Tree Fruit Association president
I agree with Mark’s list, and many of the issues are both federal and state policy concerns. For example, OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is considering a federal heat rule but we are also going through state rulemaking with the Department of Labor and Industries for permanent rules following the emergency rule for outdoor heat exposure and the emergency rule for wildfire smoke exposure.
Mark also touched on actions policymakers are considering to address emissions reductions, which may mean major changes in the state’s transportation system.
Since the whole world is in the midst of a logistics crisis, these two factors could interact to make any business that involves delivering perishable product that much more challenging.
The shortage of available domestic labor will also continue to be a concern. Many sectors are competing for a limited supply of workers, and seasonal employers will be at a disadvantage relative to any employer that can offer year-round work in this environment. As a result, many growers who had not previously used (or wanted to use) the H2-A temporary agricultural worker visa program will have to move in this direction.
Finally, all of these issues will be discussed further at our industry’s 118th Annual Meeting and NW Hort Expo from Dec. 5-7, 2022, at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone