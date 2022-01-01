Kirk Hudson, Chelan County PUD general manager

Chelan County has a key competitive advantage going into 2022 — carbon-free and renewable hydropower. Electricity rates here are among the lowest in the nation, which is one of many reasons Chelan County is an attractive place to live and do business.
Chelan County is in a good position as Washington state, and the nation, adopt new clean energy standards and other regulations related to the electric grid that will increase the value of hydropower. That’s one of many developing trends on Chelan PUD’s radar in the new year.
Other issues we’re watching closely:
1) Economic development: In our 2020-2024 strategic plan, customers overwhelmingly supported Chelan PUD keeping rates low to attract jobs and economic investment in Chelan County. We’re coordinating with the Chelan-Douglas Port Authority on economic development opportunities, especially in south Chelan County, to ensure that we have the right resources in place to accommodate growth and maintain our low electric rates.
2) Housing: Chelan PUD employs about 800 people. The cost and availability of housing is emerging as a challenge for our workforce, and our ability to attract prospective employees to the area.
3) Fire risk: Wildfires are becoming more frequent and destructive. Chelan PUD has developed a comprehensive fire mitigation plan that focuses on safety and resiliency. That plan includes more tree-trimming, more frequent inspections, and fire-hardening our lines with fire-retardant paint, undergrounding, and steel pole conversion. We will continue to adapt this plan as needed and improve reliability for customer-owners.
4) Supply chain issues: Chelan PUD is planning major capital investments to modernize the dams, expand the fiber optic network, and improve our electric, water and wastewater infrastructure. The regional, national, and global supply chain issues are a concern we are watching closely.
5) Infrastructure Bill: The federal infrastructure bill signed by President Biden presents an opportunity for Chelan PUD and other local agencies to collaborate on projects like broadband expansion, water infrastructure and improvements to the electrical grid.
