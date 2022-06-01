Looking for a summer activity to keep your kids active and engaged this summer? A reason to put down their technology and go play outside? Here is a big list of fun summer opportunities for kids of all ages, offered by a mix of nonprofit organizations to private businesses. From art classes to youth sports leagues, the Wenatchee Valley has lots to offer your kids this summer. Keep reading to find the perfect program for your family.
Super Summer Adventures at the Wenatchee Valley Museum
Join the Wenatchee Valley Museum for Summer Camp. A wide variety of weekly enrichment classes are available for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade this fall. Visit the Wenatchee Valley Museum website at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org, for a full schedule and registration details.
Summer Programs at the WRAC
From swim lessons to tennis to day camps, the Wenatchee Racquetball and Athletic Club has fun programs for kids of all ages. Visit wrac.org for more information.
YMCA Summer Camp
The YMCA offers summer programs at Lake Wenatchee and in the Wenatchee Valley. For more information about Lake Wenatchee YMCA Camp and a full schedule visit lwycamp.org. Details for summer programs at the Wenatchee YMCA, including Summer Edventure and Extreme Teens, are available at wenymca.org. Registration is open now!
Inspirations Ceramic & Art Café
Inspirations Ceramic & Art Café offers kids classes in pottery and glass, as well as three-day summer art camps. The summer schedule and registration is available at inspirationsceramic.com/calendar.
Class with a Glass
Class with a Glass offers weeklong summer art camps for students grade K-8. Visit classwithaglass.com for more information and to register.
Spanish Summer Camp for Kids
Using a combination of project-based learning, songs, and expeditions to nearby parks, Leavenworth Spanish summer camps will teach your child Spanish vocabulary, useful phrases, and much more! Visit leavenworthspanish.com for full details on summer offerings and to register for Spanish Summer Camp.
Wenatchee River Institute
By connecting children to nature through scientific inquiry, the Wenatchee River Institute Youth Education Program cultivates life-long learners and the next generation of stewards for our planet. Summer camps include a River Wild Camp, Soil to Snack Camp, and Cool Critters Camp. More information and online registration can be found at wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Rocky Reach Discovery Center
The Rocky Reach Discovery Center is hosting Summer Science Adventure Camps July 6-8 and 20-22. Call (509) 661-8437 to learn more and to register.
City of Wenatchee programs
The City of Wenatchee offers summer day camps, access to the city pool, parks programs, and much more. The list of summer activities includes, but is not limited to, swim lessons, track, tennis, football, basketball, soccer, and cheer leading camps. For the full schedule and more information, visit wenatcheewa.gov.
Eastmont Metro Parks & Recreation programs
The list of summer programs and activities offered by Eastmont Parks includes summer day camp, swim league, basketball camp, youth football camp, Dream Elite stunting clinic, art classes, Prepared Performance Sports Academy, Challenger Sports soccer camp and open play ping pong. See the full list of activities and registration information at eastmontparks.com.
Camp Zanika
From the shores of Lake Wenatchee, Camp Fire NCW's Camp Zanika Lache has been providing fun exciting summers to youth for 89 years. They have summer programs and activities for kids ages 6-17, including mini and weeklong sleep away camps. Sessions run from June through August. Camp dates and registration are available at campfirencw.org.
Wenatchee School District
The Wenatchee School District creates enriching academic experiences to keep students connected to their learning over the summer. Programs are available for elementary, middle, and high school students. Visit wenatcheeschools.org/summer for detailed information on all the summer opportunities they offer.
FocalPoint Tutoring Services
FocalPoint is Tutoring Done Right. Professional, experienced teachers supervise students in reading, math, and attention tutoring. Schedule an appointment online to prepare your student for academic success in the fall at focalpointwenatchee.com.
The Tutor Doctor
Tutor Doctor offers in-home and online summer programs specifically tailored to your child’s needs, to help prepare your student for back to school in the fall and give them the jump they need to succeed in the grade ahead. Learn more about Tutor Doctor at tutordoctor.com.
WORX of Wenatchee Valley
YouthWorx is a great way for your kids to get some fitness in over the summer with athletic conditioning, strength building, and general gym knowledge. The program begins June 14, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Eastmont Worx. Sessions are divided by age, with 12- to 14-year-olds from 8-8:55 a.m. and 9- to 11-year-olds at 9-9:55 a.m. The program costs $80 for 8 consecutive sessions. Email Maxc@yourworkoutrx.com for information.
HoopWorx is open to kids and adults. A coach leads a few drills, but the hour-long practice consists of mostly free play! This program is held at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Are you an adult looking to workout kid-free? Kids care at Eastmont is open as well, allowing kids to go play while you workout at WORX!
Kody Richards is a summer intern at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce. A 2021 Wenatchee High School grad, she is currently a sophomore at Hillsdale College. She can be reached at intern@wenatchee.org.