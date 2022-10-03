Kris Johnson

Kris Johnson

Association of Washington Business

For decades, Washington has reaped the benefits of forward-thinking leaders who constructed a series of hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers. The low-cost, carbon-free renewable electricity generated by the dams supported thousands of jobs, and the irrigation made possible by the dams turned Eastern Washington’s soil into fertile farmland.

Now, the dams are under attack at a time when they’re more needed than ever. Amid calls to breach the four lower Snake River dams, a recent review by Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray found it would cost up to $31 billion to replace the various economic benefits they provide.



