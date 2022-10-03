KYLE.jpg

Kyle Meissner

CPA manager, Cordell, Neher & Co. PLLC

No matter if you are a sole proprietor or have several employees on your payroll, it's easy for any small business owner to overpay when it comes to taxes. As we enter the last quarter of the year, you should consider end-of-year tax-planning strategies and take advantage of possible tax breaks to lower your next tax bill.

Consider these five strategies to potentially reduce your business's taxable income so you can keep more of your hard-earned profits for yourself and your employees.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?