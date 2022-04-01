In October 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was changing the way businesses operated throughout the state, La Vie En Coffee Bar & Bakery opened. Rebecca Watkins, 44, and Lynze Plunkett, 41, worked together baking and making coffee at Pybus Public Market before opening the café. Plunkett has 18 years of experience in the coffee industry and Watkins has been baking for 20.
“We became really close working together and I had this vision of opening a coffee bar and I wanted her to bake,” Plunkett said. “She made me wait a year, though.”
“I did,” Watkins said. “I don’t make decisions quickly.”
A year passed, and they were both ready to move forward. They signed the lease on the 1,500 square-foot space at 35 S. Wenatchee Avenue in spring 2020. Then, they waited.
“It was a little nerve-wracking, but we both never said anything about it,” Watkins said. “We were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens. Let’s wait it out.’ ”
“And then it all happened at once,” Plunkett said.
In October 2020, La Vie En opened, and customers were ready.
“We didn’t advertise or anything, we just got the green light from the health department and opened our doors, and there was nothing soft about it,” Plunkett said. “It was a hard opening from the beginning. It was wild. We had a line out the door on the first day.”
For the first nine months, it was just Plunkett and Watkins pulling shots and baking. Word got around about their food, and within a month, they were looking for tools to help meet demand.
“You roll out croissants, and it’s tough work, but I was like, ‘I can do it without a sheeter,’ because we wanted to save some money, and I didn’t think we’d making that many croissants,” Watkins said. “And then within the first month, I was like, ‘I’m dying.’”
They got a sheeter to help roll out dough, and since opening they’ve doubled production of croissants and baked goods. In the beginning, Watkins was making five or six dozen croissants on a busy day. Now, she makes as many as 11 dozen — over 130 croissants — on a busy day.
The cafe also sells baguettes, quiche, tarts, cakes, macarons and other baked goods. The coffee was handpicked by Plunkett for the café.
“I’ve worked with this bean for 12 years at a place in Seattle, and I knew that when I opened something like this, that was the bean I wanted to use, because it’s just a stellar coffee,” Plunkett said. “It’s kind of an homage to my old boss, using his bean, since he’s no longer with us.”
The bean is Fonte’s Uptown Espresso roast. Plunkett said it’s creamy and low acid Italian roast — great for sipping on its own.
“I don’t like to promote putting any kind of sugar or flavor into my coffee drinks, because the coffee speaks for itself,” Plunkett said. “I really want to change the coffee culture in Wenatchee by actually having people taste coffee and not making it a giant, milk-y, sugar-y drink. Because that’s now what coffee’s about.”
It’s working, she said. More and more people are coming in and enjoying traditional, coffee-forward drinks with less sugar. However, the cafe embraces unique seasonal recipes. Making their own syrups and add-ins, they craft seasonal flavors. Over Valentine’s Day, roses and dark chocolate made the menu. In fall, they had their own version of a pumpkin spice latte, made with actual pumpkin.
The café is designed to welcome people into the baking and coffee-making process. Low walls allow the customers to see the bakers and baristas at work.
“We designed it that way, so that everybody could be out and ask questions,” Plunkett said.
The café side features vintage and antique furniture — mostly armchairs and couches.
“I grew up with this style,” she said. “I love how the Europeans do things. Most of these objects are found objects from estate sales and antique stores. Some are from my own collection.”
Now, La Vie En has three additional employees, and they plan to continue offering space rentals and to be involved in downtown events. Overall, they’re happy with how business is going a year and a half into it.
“I feel like we’re in a really good spot,” Plunkett said. “Business has not slowed down, it’s only gotten busier.”
“And even when it’s busy and crazy, it’s so much fun, we have a really good time,” Watkins said. “We work hard, but when I go home after a super-long day, I’m not the same kind of tired as I was when I was working for someone else.”
Plunkett’s love of all things French and European comes from her grandfather, who was fully French. Growing up around his home and her grandparents’ cooking inspired her vision for the café.
“They were down here every single day up until he died,” Plunkett said. “They were very excited.”
Even now, her grandmother visits the café to help out, and the green armoire near the entrance was her grandparents’ wedding armoire. It's part of the décor that helps La Vie En feel cozy and familiar.
“We wanted to bring something a little more refined to Wenatchee,” Plunkett said. “We wanted to make it more like when you came in here you were coming home, and you could come in here and sit down for hours and talk to your friends.”