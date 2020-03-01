CASHMERE — Cashmere and Liberty Orchards. Aplets and Cotlets. Greg Taylor and ... now what?
Taylor, the third-generation president of family-owned Liberty Orchards, announced earlier this month that the century-old company is for sale.
Liberty Orchards is an iconic North Central Washington business, a significant employer and tourist magnet. What happens to the business — whether it even stays in the region — is of great importance to the region.
Taylor sat down for a conversation with The Wenatchee World editorial board and talked about putting the family business up for sale; why a high minimum wage isn't all good for employees; and how listening and showing you understand — and a nice box of candy — can make all the difference in working with customers.
Wenatchee Valley Business World: What's next for you, for Liberty Orchards?
Greg Taylor: Well, first of all for myself, that's uncertain. As long as the business is in the family, I guess I'll continue to run it. I'm about to turn 71 and I've been in this job for 42 years. ... it's time for somebody else to do this job. I still love my work but I don't have the energy that I used to have, nor do I have the imagination. Ideas used to come pretty easily to me. Now it's a little harder.
WVBW: What's next for the company, for Liberty Orchards?
Taylor: Well, hopefully, we'll be able to find a buyer who will continue on with the brands. In a perfect world, that buyer will want to keep the business in Cashmere because that's ... where we've been for 100 years.
There's revenue to be had in Cashmere. We give a factory tour and have a retail store. That's a good little business. Pick it up from Cashmere and you move it someplace else and maybe that part of the business isn't there anymore. Hopefully, after I'm gone, the business will carry on in Cashmere as it always has.
WVBW: Is there a place for a small food business in a business environment where there are so many big companies that sell candy?
Taylor: In every industry, I think you've always got your big players, and we compete against some very big players. In every industry, there's always a place for niche businesses that have either a unique product that serves a specific niche, or maybe they've got a new product idea. Maxwell House and Folgers didn't come up with Starbucks — it's from the ground up.
WVBW: How tough is it to transfer a family business from one generation to the next?
Taylor: The bottom line is that none of the fourth generation have an interest in coming back to Cashmere and running the family business. They care about the business, they love the business, they're proud of their heritage and all that. But they want to be in Seattle, they want to be in L.A. or San Francisco or Tacoma even.
WVBW: I wonder if you can give us an assessment of what the current business climate is in the Wenatchee Valley for businesses like yours, and for business in general.
Taylor: Well, as you asked me that, just now facing increasing minimum wage from $12 an hour to $13.50. That's a big percentage increase and a big hit at our entry-level positions. Washington state currently has the highest minimum wage rate in the country. In almost half the states, the minimum wage is the federal rate, which is $7.25. Many of our big competitors have production in those states, and so at least for a chunk of their labor, their labor costs are half of what ours are.
It'd be OK if Washington state was a world unto itself and we were all on the same playing field, but it's a challenge when there's a huge increase in the minimum wage to stay competitive from a price standpoint ... The big companies, they don't collude in so far as I know, but they set the price.
WVBW: It's more expensive for you, it makes it tougher for you to compete, but your employees make more money and that would be good for them, because they'd have more money in their pocket.
Taylor: Sure, in the short run, that's true.
It does make us less inclined to hire. That's one aspect. Well, the person that's on the payroll is making more, it works for them but that those last two people that I would have hired at $12 an hour but I'm not going to hire at 13.50 an hour, they don't get the work.
WVBW: What is your long view, the big picture view, of the Wenatchee Valley business-wise and community-wise. Where are we going to be, say 10 years down the line, 20 years down the line?
Taylor: I've been here for 40 years, and as much as the area's changed, it ... still feels the same to me. I don't feel like, "Oh, my gosh, Cashmere got too big." ... I don't think you can change that sign that says population 2,500, ever.
WVBW: As a business person, how do you deal with a consumer who can post whatever they want to on your Facebook site?
Taylor: In addition to what you just described, people still write letters and emails directly to the company and those are often the most caustic kind of communications. For us, people are usually complaining about some aspect of the product. "It was stale. It was dried out. It was hard. It didn't have any flavor. There weren't enough nuts. There were too many nuts. A lot of sugar was all gone."
... First of all, I appreciate that people bother to complain when they're unhappy about something, and I let them know that right up front that we appreciate that they're making the effort to let us know that they have an issue with something that we're doing or something we've done.
I'm serious about that. Then I try to acknowledge the demonstrated understanding of what their complaints are all about and then I try to explain, if I can, what happened. Usually, almost always there is an answer. You know how it happened, what they're talking about and so I try to give a detailed answer — and I send them more free candy. That combination of things seems to do the trick.
This is an edited version of the conversation that took place Jan. 23 in The World newsroom.