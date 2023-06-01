Construction was underway for Wenatchee Valley College's new $1 million addition to Batjer Hall in early July 1972. This project and the $1.5 million Library Media Center were officially dedicated 50 years ago on May 21, 1973. Honored guests at the dedication were Earl Gadbery, vice president of the Alcoa Foundation, James Dolliver, administrative assistant to Gov. Dan Evans, and Irene Batjer. It began a whole week of public activities at the college. Batjer's husband Jack was a pioneer in tree fruit production research. He passed away in 1967.
Wenatchee World file photo
Batjer Hall on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College is used for classes in agriculture, automotive, criminal justice, and machining. It is pictured on March 24, 2023.
Now, Batjer Hall, on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College, is used for classes in agriculture, automotive, criminal justice, and machining. It is pictured on March 24, 2023.
