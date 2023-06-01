Construction was underway for Wenatchee Valley College's new $1 million addition to Batjer Hall in early July 1972. This project and the $1.5 million Library Media Center were officially dedicated 50 years ago on May 21, 1973.

Honored guests at the dedication were Earl Gadbery, vice president of the Alcoa Foundation; James Dolliver, administrative assistant to Gov. Dan Evans; and Irene Batjer. It began a whole week of public activities at the college. Batjer's husband Jack was a pioneer in tree fruit production research. He died in 1967.



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?