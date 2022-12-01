The first highway bridge across the Columbia River was erected in Wenatchee in 1906-08 at a cost of $171,000. It was to carry two 36-inch diameter pipes for irrigation water, serve as a highway span and have room for a trolley line. The span was financed by J.J. Hill, the Wenatchee Canal Company, and owners of East Wenatchee land.
Today, as seen on July 12, 2022, the pedestrian pipeline bridge is still used to carry irrigation water across the Columbia River but now with a single pipe inside one side. It is also spectacular part of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail.
