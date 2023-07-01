This would be the home for six businesses when the 11,250 square-foot Arrowsmith building was completed in the fall of 1976. The $220,000 complex is shown here under construction at 343 Grant Rd., East Wenatchee. The businesses that were to locate there were Arrowsmith Home Appliances, Arrowsmith Construction, Arrowsmith Drywall, Bernina Sewing Center, Arrow Transfer and Storage and Arrowsmith Building and Construction Supply.
The older photograph shows what would be the home for six businesses when the 11,250-square-foot Arrowsmith building was completed in the fall of 1976. The $220,000 complex is shown here under construction at 343 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. The businesses that were to locate there were Arrowsmith Home Appliances, Arrowsmith Construction, Arrowsmith Drywall, Bernina Sewing Center, Arrow Transfer and Storage and Arrowsmith Building and Construction Supply.
The building now has an address of 341 Grant Road and is the headquarters for LocalTel as photographed on June 6.
