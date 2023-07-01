WATERVILLE — Guests enjoy a getaway from the city with music, quaint farm walks, and rooms with modern amenities and a patio.

But the guests are not people.

Luxury stays at Twin Bins Kennel

Inside the Twin Bins Kennel
Luxury stays at Twin Bins Kennel
Buy Now

The 4-by-8 outside area for dogs at Twin Bins Kennel. The Grillo family can close and open the dog doors, depending on the weather. In the warmer months, the dogs enjoy sitting outside, Pam Grillo said. 
Luxury stays at Twin Bins Kennel

Some guests at Twin Bins Kennel in Waterville enjoy the 80-by-80 exercise area. The owners' family dogs have accepted that other dogs visit their home, Pam Grillo said. 
Luxury stays at Twin Bins Kennel

Twin Bin Kennel guests take a farm walk. 
Luxury stays at Twin Bins Kennel
Buy Now

Maya, a guest at Twin Bins Kennel, greets visitors. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 