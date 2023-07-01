WATERVILLE — Guests enjoy a getaway from the city with music, quaint farm walks, and rooms with modern amenities and a patio.
But the guests are not people.
Twin Bins Kennel, at 151 Road P NW, Waterville, opened for business in February with a focus on luxury stays for dogs.
Since opening, dogs occupy all five kennels most weekends, said Pam Grillo, proprietor.
For dog owners of the plateau, other options for kennels reside in Wenatchee or Chelan.
“Local people are so happy,” Pam Grillo said. She added that dog owners from Wenatchee and Chelan use the kennel too.
Pam and Justin Grillo, and the rest of their family, share the responsibilities of the kennel.
Each kennel has a 4-by-6-foot interior and a 4-by-8-foot patio, outside area, for dog guests. Dogs that are friends can share a kennel.
Additionally, dog guests use an 80-by-80-foot play area for exercise.
The inside contains fans and air conditioning for the summer months. In the winter months, the space is heated. Soothing music comes over a speaker, activated when a dog barks three times.
The kennel is equipped with cameras for the Grillos to check on the dogs.
For dog owners, it costs $35 for a 24-hour stay. Add-ons, which cost around $7, include cuddle time, farm walk, peanut butter calm, extra bully sticks, extra playtime, and dog puzzles.
The routine at the kennel generally begins in the morning with the Grillos letting the dogs out to go to the bathroom, providing breakfast, and, if warm, letting the dogs out onto the patios and play area. They feed the dogs dinner around five. Before bedtime, if it’s warm, they walk the dogs. At night, if a dog is barking, the Grillos visit the dogs.
Twin Bins uses online booking software that allows people to check availability into the kennel. Owners input information about the dogs, like veterinarian information, emergency contacts, and quirks about the dogs.
Dog owners interested in Twin Bins Kennel should visit pawpartner.com/twin-bins-kennel.
All dogs that stay at the kennel must be vaccinated, Justin Grillo said.
Pam Grillo sends clients updates and pictures of the dogs. Clients appreciate the pictures, as they often feel guilty about leaving their dogs behind, Pam Grillo said.
“We’re giving our guests a vacation while the owners are on vacation,” Justin Grillo said.
