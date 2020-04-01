March madness | How COVID-19's arrival shuttered spring

WENATCHEE — The economic impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) came fast and furious in March. At press time, Gov. Jay Inslee had just announced a “stay home” order for all residents in an effort to curb the spread of the new respiratory virus first reported in China that was confirmed here in early March.
The order was the latest in a string of proclamations, the likes never before experienced here, each more restrictive than the last.
At first it looked like the measures would only be implemented on the west side of the state, where the virus first was reported locally. That hope didn’t last long.
The toll on local businesses is likely to take months or years to tally, all depending on how long the shutdowns last, according to the economic experts. And that, according to the medical professionals, depends on how successful the measures are in stemming the spread.
The more immediate impact is a new vocabulary that includes “self-quarantine,” “isolation” and “social distancing.” Business owners are getting an introduction to Zoom Meetings, Skype and Facebook Live. Take-out and to-go options were never so plentiful. And everyone is paying way more attention to toilet paper supplies than they ever imagined possible.
Here is a rundown of North Central Washington’s introduction to COVID-19:
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The first case
The state Department of Health confirms the state’s first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Snohomish County.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Medical and health officials gear up
Local health organizations in February begin preparing for a rapidly spreading novel coronavirus. “We’re definitely gearing up for it,” said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling. “Who knows what’ll happen, but we want to be as ready as we can.”
Saturday, Feb. 29
An emergency declaration
Gov. Jay Inslee issues an emergency declaration, calling for agencies and departments to implement emergency plans.
Monday, March 2
Testing begins
A Quincy resident in their 80s who was treated in Wenatchee is the first person tested for the virus east of the Cascades.
Local health care providers Confluence Health and Columbia Valley Community Health establish triage areas to treat patients.
Wenatchee Valley College and the Chelan-Douglas Health District announce a college student, who was a patient at Cascade Medical in Leavenworth, is being tested for the virus. The college sanitized the campus overnight with antiviral cleaners and focused on areas where people congregate, like classrooms, labs and common areas.
Closing the campus was not being recommended by the state Department of Health nor the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wednesday, March 4
Quincy resident tests positive
The first positive case in Eastern Washington is reported. The patient was in critical condition at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee at that time.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District warns that cases are likely to spread, but most will not be deadly. Officials caution against panic.
In an early sign of things to come, some shelves in Wenatchee Valley grocery stores empty out.
Friday, March 6
Students in North Central Washington continue to show up for school, while school officials implement anti-virus hygiene and sanitation measures. Some schools cancel field trips and travel to the western side of the state.
One large community event is canceled — Nick's Brick's, the annual Lego event at Pybus Market, which had been scheduled for Saturday — was expected to draw more than 1,000 people.
Saturday, March 7
First COVID-19 death in Eastern Washington
Three days after testing positive, the Quincy resident dies at Central Washington Hospital. It was the first death east of the Cascades.
Monday, March 9
Event cancellations begin
The Chelan-Douglas Health District issues a memo recommending postponing public events and gatherings to help avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The health district did not recommend closing schools, but advised avoiding bringing together groups of people unnecessarily.
The senior centers in Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Chelan announce they will close as a precaution given word from health officials that seniors are the most at-risk from the virus.
Arrangements are made for seniors in Leavenworth and Chelan to have access to take-out lunches.
Other public venues early in the week plan to continue to operate and add extra hand-sanitizer stations as a precaution.
Tuesday, March 10:
More caution advised
Inslee orders extra precautions for nursing homes and assisted living facilities, screening visitors and staff members, noting the risk of severe illness is higher for those age 60 and older and those with chronic health conditions.
School districts cancel indoor sports events and close school facilities to outside groups, events and meetings.
Wednesday, March 11
Large groups limited, focus remains on Western Washington
The governor makes another proclamation that limits large gatherings (250 people or more) in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties and recommends the implementation of “social distancing” to slow the spread of the virus.
Public agencies and businesses announce changes, closing public meeting rooms and lobbies.
Town Toyota Center postpones three scheduled events. Leavenworth’s Ale Fest, set for April 18, is canceled.
"This has not been an easy decision to make," Icicle Creek Executive Director Rebecca Ryker said. "But it is driven by a commitment to being a responsible member of this community and to helping all of us to stay as safe and healthy as possible."
Ryker noted that local businesses will lose thousands in unrecoverable expenses already made preparing for Ale Fest. "This is a financial hit to everyone involved," she said.
Thursday, March 12
Governor orders Western Washington schools closed
Public and private K-12 schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are ordered to close starting at midnight March 17.
Friday, March 13
Order comes to close schools statewide
The governor extends the school closures statewide, tells colleges to put classes online, limits large gatherings in the state to slow the virus' spread. The closures were slated to start at midnight March 17.
"A county-by-county approach to this epidemic is not sufficient," he said. "We need to get ahead of this wave and we need to do this today. We need consistency and a more coordinated approach."
Cities, counties and other agencies moved to postpone, suspend or move meetings online.
Churches cancel in-person services.
Saturday, March 14
Testing ramps up
Confluence Health opens a drive-through testing operation that will allow people to receive nasal swabs without leaving their cars. The organization also lowers its symptom threshold for testing, which will expand who is eligible.
The goal of expanded testing is to track the outbreak as it develops across the region, said Jason Lake, Confluence Health's chief medical officer-elect.
"We haven't seen in North Central Washington the community spread of this virus like they have in other parts of the state or the country," he said. "We want to stay ahead of that curve so we get an accurate sense of when the virus hits our community and how it starts spreading."
Monday, March 16
State orders restaurants, bars to close, bans gatherings of 50 or more
The governor orders a two-week statewide shutdown of restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and recreation facilities and banned gatherings of 50 people or more to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"This is bigger than all of us," he said. "I am confident we will rise to the challenge and get back to normal as soon as humanly possible. For the next two weeks, normal is not our game plan."
The aim, he said, is to save lives by limiting as much person-to-person contact as possible, immediately.
The proclamation allows restaurants to provide takeout and delivery, but not in-person dining or drinking. The ban does not extend to grocery stores and pharmacies.
Childcare and daycares, school-based food programs, convenience stores, hardware stores and banks also are not included in the ban. All others must comply with social distancing rules — staying 6 feet apart.
Restaurants get creative about take-out and delivery services, turning to social media to spread the word about new offers.
The Lake Chelan Chamber schedules conference calls to walk business owners through the closures and social distancing requirements and answer questions.
"We have had similar management responses with wildfires, but this is fairly unprecedented," said Mike Steele, the chamber's executive director and 12th District state representative. "The businesses are really trying to understand what business support is available financially to them and how do they help their employees manage with life needs and unemployment."
Grant County Health District reports four new positive COVID-19 cases, including a staff member at Quincy High School. That brings the number of cases to seven in the county, including the person who died.
Hospitals and medical facilities postpone routine appointments and elective surgeries.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center closes.
Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort closes its lifts for the season Monday morning, complying with Inslee's mandate for social-distancing and no gatherings of more than 50 people.
The slopes had been packed over the weekend as patrons enjoyed nearly 2 feet of fresh powder.
Tuesday, March 17
First two positive cases reported in Chelan County
A Leavenworth man and Chelan man each had positive COVID-19 tests return, the first two positives in the county. Facing unexpected supply shortages and longer-than-expected turnaround times, Confluence Health closes its drive-thru testing facility.
As the closures take effect, some Wenatchee businesses report they are struggling while others see huge sales jumps.
Safeway and Albertsons are looking to fill 400 jobs in Central Washington, according to a press release issued Monday by the company's Seattle Division.
"There are job openings at every single Safeway and Albertsons store in Central Washington," said Safeway spokeswoman Tairsa Cate Worman.
Attention turns to dealing with the impacts of the closures.
Schools start providing take-out lunches for students and grocery stores announce special shopping times for at-risk shoppers.
Cascade Natural Gas announces it will not disconnect service to customers who can't pay due to loss of work related to the coronavirus.
Restaurants pivot to provide take-out and delivery
Rich Haney, a manager at Saddle Rock Pub & Brewery, said the first day of take-out-based service was better than he thought it would be.
"People are awesome for still coming in," he said. "We just hope it keeps up."
Sales are not as good as normal but "it is what it is," he said. Still, everything is open and going pretty well.
The direction the pub takes after the next couple of weeks will probably depend on finances.
Wednesday, March 18
State rolls out plans to keep workers, businesses going
Workers, renters and small business owners statewide are offered some economic relief to help the "choppy economic waters" ahead in dealing with COVID-19.
Inslee announced:
- A 30-day moratorium on evicting residential tenants for failure to pay rent.
- The one-week waiting period to receive state unemployment benefits is waived, retroactive to March 8.
- The state Department of Social and Health Services is expanding eligibility for the Family Emergency Assistance Program to include families without children.
- Public utilities are being asked to waive late fees and offer payment plans for customers who are out of work.
- Grants and loans to small businesses
- The state Department of Revenue is suspending penalties and interest on late payments and offering payment plans. Enforcement actions and forced collections also are suspended for at least 30 days.
Inslee also encourages residents not to overstock supplies unnecessarily, which has led to empty shelves.
"Our supply chain is robust and healthy," he said. "Emptying shelves with rush buying and hoarding is not necessary. I hope people will shop at a normal pace. We will get through it together. Be safe. Wash your hands."
Thursday, March 19
Grocery stores deal with panic
Local grocers report trouble keeping up with demand for toilet paper, flour, beans and canned goods.
At Dan's Food Market in Leavenworth, owner Eric Worthen said he sold 800 packages of toilet paper in a day, which is the amount he would typically sell in a month. When he received six cases of toilet paper in a delivery, people were literally fighting to get it.
"We try to educate people. You don't need to do this. There is plenty of stuff. Just give us time to get these shelves filled. It might take a month,” he said.
Businesses get creative
Business owners, in the meantime, continue to strategize and help each other. Pybus Charitable Foundation, which operates Pybus Market in Wenatchee, told its 16 year-round tenants it would cover their April lease payment if needed.
"The foundation stands firmly behind all of our tenants," said Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag. "We want to emerge from this with all of them. That's the stance the foundation is taking. We are finding our way through this together."
John Pistoresi, owner of The Cheesemonger's Shop, praised the decision. "It's a pay-it-forward thing. I'm hoping this will be contagious. Employers to employees, landlords to renters. Everybody in the valley. It would be great."
In the meantime, businesses offering takeout and other COVID-19-friendly services got some help from social media.
"Together Wenatchee,” a searchable website that invites businesses to provide the most up-to-date information, from hours to delivery or takeout options. It's available at togetherwenatchee.com.
It's a volunteer effort led by Empower Dataworks (development and operations), Digital Media Northwest (social media) and Awdience (logo design).
Two Facebook pages also were created to help — "Wenatchee Area Curbside, Takeout & Delivery Restaurants" and "Chelan Valley Strong."
Wenatchee Valley leaders to community: Stay home, practice social distancing
Vaccines, antibiotics or antivirals, and social distancing are the only three things that help prevent or fight infection.
The first two aren't available yet for COVID-19, so the only choice is social distancing, Confluence Health CEO Peter Rutherford said at a press conference the city of Wenatchee hosted outside City Hall. Other health, government, public utility and law enforcement officials were also present.
How long the crisis lasts depends on measures people take, Rutherford said.
Social distancing, such as canceling group activities, closing businesses and staying home as much as possible, is the best way to keep the illness from spreading, said Chelan-Douglas Health District Administrator Barry Kling. The earlier people act, the better, he said. However, some infections may not appear for a few weeks because it takes a while for precautionary measures to have an impact.
"It's hard on business people, it's hard on all kinds of people," Kling said. "We don't take that lightly. The only thing I can tell you is that the hardship you're putting up with is not pointless. The hardships you're putting up with are the most powerful tool available to help protect each other and yourselves. … It's not going to last forever, but it's not going to be over in a couple weeks — it's going to be a while."
Friday, March 20
Jobless claims show first wave of shutdown impacts
The first glimmer of the economic impact from COVID-19 shutdowns were evident in new unemployment claim numbers that show a 116% increase statewide.
The highest percentage of new claims statewide were in the accommodation and food services sector, up 597.3%, with educational services a close second at 569.5%, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation, up 255.8% and real estate, rental and leasing up 147.5%. Individuals age 34 and younger represented the largest group of workers filing new claims.
Chelan and Douglas counties didn’t see the same spike — yet. Chelan County had 110 claims, compared to 89 the week before. Douglas County had 46 claims, a drop of two from the week before.
It's likely the calm before the storm. The data release was through March 7 — before the statewide closures of schools, restaurants, bars and other gathering places, said Don Meseck, the state regional economist.
"We will know more when the 14th and 21st reports are released," he said. "If this keeps going, the economic impact is going to be significant. This is probably the most dramatic economic event I've seen at this time. Probably even more so than the recession. What final impact of this is, we won't know for some time."
The silver lining is maybe, just maybe, it ends sooner rather than later and people can return to work, he said.
"The 64 dollar question is how long is it going to last?" he said.
Chelan County gets third confirmed COVID-19 case
The Chelan-Douglas Health District says it received a report of the third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chelan County.
The patient's age, sex and hometown have not been disclosed.
Monday, March 23
Douglas County reports first two cases
The first two cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County are reported, as Confluence Health’s total number of cases climbed to 14.
Wenatchee Valley College also announces that two of its employees test positive, but it was unclear immediately whether the employees were Confluence patients and included in their case total.
Confluence Health reported 14 patients spread across three counties: six in Chelan County, two in Douglas County and six in Grant County.
Three of the 14 positive patients are being treated in Central Washington Hospital. The other patients have been advised to self-isolate at home.
In total, Confluence Health has tested 469 people for COVID-19 and had 236 negative results return, with 219 tests pending.
Stay at home order arrives
Following the leads of several other states, Gov. Inslee issues a stay-at-home order — banning all gatherings and closing businesses that are not “essential” or able to work remotely — for two weeks starting March 25.
The definition of “essential” follows federal guidelines and includes emergency services, health care industries, critical manufacturing businesses, childcare, food, agriculture, education, financial services, the defense industry and court.
“It’s a difficult choice. I’m making it knowing it will add economic hardship many already are feeling as we try to slow the pandemic. We want to get back to normal as possible. The fastest way to do that is to hit it hard,” he said.