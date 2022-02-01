Martin Straub

If COVID has taught us anything about our businesses, we all learned how to adapt — quickly, when needed. Looking back almost two years, who could have foreseen a dramatic shift to remote work and even more dependence on technology solutions?
Most organizations initially focused on how to continue to deliver their products and services in different ways, then gradually realized that business back-office processes also needed to adapt. Those with paperless systems in place had an easier transition while those dependent on paper had many challenges, again proving the value of digitizing your workflows.
If your organization still relies on paper-based systems (for payroll, accounting, or client matters) or if you cobbled together a system to make it through the pandemic, now is the time to reassess your systems and look for additional opportunities to implement or improve your paperless processes.
Plan your approach
The first decision to make is to decide how and which parts of your business to digitize. Most every organization has payroll and accounting processes that could benefit from less paper. Beyond that, however, the tools you implement will likely vary depending on your industry and your services and products.
For instance, accountants and attorneys will want to focus on the systems used to organize their work products, such as tax returns and legal documents. On the other hand, a contractor or service company may want to completely redesign their processes, eliminating paper quotes and using tablets to gather work order requirements, customer approvals and generate electronic invoices.
Select the system(s) and implement
Once you’ve decided which areas of your business to digitize, it is time to evaluate possible software solutions. You may already own some of the tools you need or may want to mix and match a few different applications.
QuickBooks has a “documents” feature that allows users to attach electronic files to many common transaction types such as payables and payroll. For smaller businesses, a simple cloud file document storage solution, properly planned (such as Dropbox, Google Drive or SharePoint), may suffice. Typically, though, the best systems (and often, the most expensive) are tailored for your specific industry and have workflow and storage options that may closely align with your current processes.
If you’re not able to identify a system to meet your organization’s specific processes, a more generic document management system such as eFileCabinet (one of many products you will find with an internet search) may work best.
Invest in additional hardware
Depending on the chosen software, most likely you’ll need other hardware to access your paperless records most effectively. Most users will want multiple 22-inch or larger monitors at their desk. Fortunately, most modern PCs now accommodate at least two monitors and three or more can easily be added with a port replicator or additional graphics card.
Also consider monitor stands that allow for full portrait orientation, which can very useful when viewing digital versions of traditional 8.5-by-11-inch documents.
Quality and fast scanners are another important investment. Multi-function printers often make too many compromises to be everyday scanners, so consider purchasing dedicated desktop scanners from brands like Fujitsu or Canon.
Finally, tablets and iPads may be necessary in order to adopt digital workflows out in the field. High quality units with rugged cases are worth the investment if they are subject to rough conditions.
Backups!
If you have read any of our previous articles, you may recall that we always advocate for reliable and tested backup processes (ideally to off-site, cloud-based locations). Once you digitize your organization, backups are more important than ever, so be sure to also make this a priority before implementing any solution.
Digitizing your office doesn’t need to be a daunting task, especially with the help of experienced IT support. The long-term benefits in productivity and flexible workplaces make it a worthwhile investment for every size and type of organization. Much like the transition to remote work, once completed, you’ll likely immediately see the benefits and wonder how your business smoothly functioned before having digital records.
Martin Straub has more than 20 years of experience developing, building and maintaining frustration-free technology solutions. He founded SimplePowerIT to focus exclusively on delivering frustration-free technology solutions to NCW businesses and nonprofits. He can be reached at (509) 433-7606 or simplepowerit.com.