Martin Straub

SimplePowerIT

Cybersecurity continues to be a frequently discussed topic as criminals find success utilizing more sophisticated social engineering and penetration techniques. Unfortunately, the current threat landscape means most organizations are likely to eventually have some sort of cyber incident. The more relevant question now is what level of cyber protection an organization should opt for with their insurance policy.

Almost every business and organization has exposure and should evaluate cyber insurance options. Neither size, industry nor technical savviness decrease risk. Although degrees of exposure vary (for instance, organizations entrusted with highly sensitive HIPAA or personal financial data have considerable risk), any business that has employees (and thus has PII data) or accepts credit cards has liability with respect to the data the employment and customer data that they are expected to safeguard. Breaches can be costly in lost productivity and costs associated with compromised personal employment or customer data.