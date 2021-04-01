Honoring business innovators

The Wenatchee Downtown Association is looking for stories of businesses and organizations that have innovated and adapted to continue to serve their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"There are so many amazing stories emerging from this dark time, and we would love the opportunity to honor these businesses at our downtown banquet," reads the WDA statement inviting nominations.

The stories will be shared at the WDA's Annual Appreciate Banquet on April 22. The link to the nomination form is on the top of the homepage, wendowntown.org.