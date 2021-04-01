“Thrival” may not be a word, but if 2020 taught us anything, it's that old rules need not apply.
Through a sea of new rules and versions of reality, business owners still had to create ... business. The question quickly became, how? In this new reality of shuttered retail spaces and restaurants shifting to takeout orders only, how do local businesses not only survive, but find a way to thrive?
At the Wenatchee Downtown Association, we have been taking a deep look at just that.
Essential, distant, sanitized — these buzz words became the common vernacular and all of a sudden, something that no one was an expert in, everyone had to BE an expert in. Many business owners were tasked with maintaining their day job, teaching their children and educating themselves in an ever-evolving new ecosystem where public health was paramount, and nothing remained the same for long.
One step forward, two steps back was a common way to feel for much of 2020. As the pandemic drug on, how did some businesses find ways to thrive?
Needless to say, this is no easy feat, but some really did accomplish just that. The answer can be summed up in one word: change.
Finding ways to cope with the new challenges on the table while also understanding customer base made some businesses stand apart from others. Many, who from a consumer stance simply “got it,” changed their business model to match the climate of current affairs.
For some, that meant understanding that even when retail stores could be open many were not comfortable with an in-person shopping experience. Picking up a line of hand sanitizer or soap to be deemed “essential” wasn’t enough to continue to capture their audience.
Those who found ways to go above and beyond and still reach their customers were not only heroes of this public health crisis, but ultimately heroes for doing their small part in saving local economy.
One business owner picked up a line of jigsaw puzzles when they were nowhere to be found anywhere else in town. Another made special appointments before and after normal business hours to allow a patron to shop one-on-one without the added anxiety of other shoppers. Businesses truly did reach out to their customer base like never before.
What was born from that, was a sense of local pride, a call to action that we knew in our hearts but started to shout from the rooftops — or at least on our social media accounts.
Three little words incited emotion in people like never before — "keep it local.” Our organization ran an entire campaign surrounding those words, and it took off like nothing else we’ve put out before.
We continue to see the effects, and plan to keep spreading that mission in new and unique ways.
What does it all mean? In essence, finding ways to understand, appreciate and accommodate your customers in these unique business times has resulted in an unwritten and unscripted partnership. From business to consumer and consumer to business, now more than maybe ever before we’ve got each other’s back, and we are beginning to thrive.
We as an organization will continue to try and move forward through recovery, resiliency and as a resource for those who need us. There is a light at the end of this tunnel, and we see it shining brightly.
Meredith Hilger is the program and event director at the Wenatchee Downtown Association. She can be reached at 662-0059.