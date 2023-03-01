New leader starts at Wenatchee Downtown Association

Rosa Pulido began her new executive director role at the Wenatchee Downtown Association last month and paused for a photo with Katie Baldwin (seated), WDA operations and outreach coordinator.

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Downtown Association hired Rosa Pulido as executive director to follow Linda Haglund, who served in the role since 2011.

The transition in leadership began in February.



