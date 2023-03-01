EAST WENATCHEE — Center Investments Inc.’s president, Chaun Birks, said it’s hard to determine where 2023 will take the business of commercial properties, but he said he thinks office space availability is finally evening out since the start of COVID-19.
“The largest inventory we have is office spaces,” Birks said. “Our profit has been low for lease spaces … offices have been the one that’s dragged.”
Birks said while office spaces have always been on the lower end for new leases, he thinks COVID-19 greatly affected the numbers, causing employers to re-evaluate the benefits of working from home.
In mid-February, Center Investments had four properties with office space listed out of 18 total available properties. The company is based in East Wenatchee and operates in a number of Central Washington counties.
Looking into 2023, Birks said it’s a bit early to say where the market will go, but he’s noticing more companies transitioning back to the office. He said since new office space is hardly being constructed, availability is just a matter of businesses moving in and out of spaces.
Besides a near constant availability of office space, Birks said the pandemic really didn’t affect business at Center Investments.
“In 2022, we had a hard time keeping inventory on the shelf,” he said.
Birks said nine properties were sold and 18 leases were started in 2022, down slightly from the 11 sales and 23 leases in 2021. Overall, he said business has been on the rise since 2018.
“We didn’t see any real market effects from COVID,” Birks said.
Birks said a bulk of the company’s business continues to come from properties it manages, including around four shopping centers, five retail buildings, eight retail spaces and six office properties.
