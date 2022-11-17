Last summer, our state’s wildfire season was below normal — a welcome relief for firefighters and smoke-choked Washingtonians, especially city dwellers. However, that all changed this fall.

First, the 15,000-acre Bolt Creek Fire erupted in early September near Skykomish along Highway 2. Heavy smoke blanked the densely populated Puget Sound area causing Seattle to have the some of the worst air quality in the world.



