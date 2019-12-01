The future of work in America 2019 report offers several community-based interventions and partnerships including:
Connecting workers with new opportunities
- Use big data and digital platforms to track and match local and regional demand for occupations and specific skills
- Standardize employer and industry skills taxonomy
- Create nationally recognized workforce skills credentials
- Address transportation challenges, especially from low-employment areas to employment hubs
- Explore solutions to enable mobility, including incentives and affordable housing
- Reduce burdensome occupational licensing requirements
Building the workforce of the future
- Innovate and scale options for short-term training (including online learning)
- Consider incentives for companies to invest in worker training and expand co-funding for apprenticeships
- Create partnerships between educators and employers to design career-relevant curricula
- Expand vocational programs that create pathways from school to work, including apprenticeships
- Encourage educators to create programs for lifelong learning
- Strengthen K12 education to build foundational skills
- Support the development of new credential programs in alignment with industry needs
Undertaking economic development to spur job creation
- Create sector-specific development strategies to attract investment and build innovation clusters
- Promote entrepreneurship through incubators, mentorship, and capital access programs
- Increase secondary and postsecondary education and link it to local employers
- Invest in traditional and digital infrastructure
- Create specific plans to turn around distressed neighborhoods
- Support technology skills and local resource development programs to grow remote worker potential in rural communities.
Supporting workers in transition
- Offer financing options, including grants and subsidies, for people undertaking midcareer retraining
- Expand access to unemployment insurance and increase program flexibility
- Provide high-quality career counseling and skills assessment
- Pilot portable benefit systems
- Broaden benefits for independent workers to encourage entrepreneurship
- Investigate programs to raise incomes for low-wage workers
- Incentivize innovative training modalities (i.e. evening, weekend, hybrid, onsite, etc.) to compliment working-student needs.
Source: McKinsey Global Institute
For a comprehensive discussion of potential policy interventions, see:
- Council on Foreign Relations' Independent Task Force Report Number 76, "The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and U.S. Leadership in the Twenty-First Century", 2018
- "America At Work: A National Mosaic and Roadmap for Tomorrow", Walmart, 2019
- Aspen Institute Future of Work Initiative's "Automation and a Changing Economy" by Ethan Pollack, Alastair Fitzpayne and Conor McKay, April 2019