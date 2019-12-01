The future of work in America 2019 report offers several community-based interventions and partnerships including:

Connecting workers with new opportunities

  • Use big data and digital platforms to track and match local and regional demand for occupations and specific skills
  • Standardize employer and industry skills taxonomy
  • Create nationally recognized workforce skills credentials
  • Address transportation challenges, especially from low-employment areas to employment hubs
  • Explore solutions to enable mobility, including incentives and affordable housing
  • Reduce burdensome occupational licensing requirements

Building the workforce of the future

  • Innovate and scale options for short-term training (including online learning)
  • Consider incentives for companies to invest in worker training and expand co-funding for apprenticeships
  • Create partnerships between educators and employers to design career-relevant curricula
  • Expand vocational programs that create pathways from school to work, including apprenticeships
  • Encourage educators to create programs for lifelong learning
  • Strengthen K12 education to build foundational skills
  • Support the development of new credential programs in alignment with industry needs

Undertaking economic development to spur job creation

  • Create sector-specific development strategies to attract investment and build innovation clusters
  • Promote entrepreneurship through incubators, mentorship, and capital access programs
  • Increase secondary and postsecondary education and link it to local employers
  • Invest in traditional and digital infrastructure
  • Create specific plans to turn around distressed neighborhoods
  • Support technology skills and local resource development programs to grow remote worker potential in rural communities.

Supporting workers in transition

  • Offer financing options, including grants and subsidies, for people undertaking midcareer retraining
  • Expand access to unemployment insurance and increase program flexibility
  • Provide high-quality career counseling and skills assessment
  • Pilot portable benefit systems
  • Broaden benefits for independent workers to encourage entrepreneurship
  • Investigate programs to raise incomes for low-wage workers
  • Incentivize innovative training modalities (i.e. evening, weekend, hybrid, onsite, etc.) to compliment working-student needs.

Source: McKinsey Global Institute

For a comprehensive discussion of potential policy interventions, see:

  • Council on Foreign Relations' Independent Task Force Report Number 76, "The Work Ahead: Machines, Skills, and U.S. Leadership in the Twenty-First Century", 2018
  • "America At Work: A National Mosaic and Roadmap for Tomorrow", Walmart, 2019
  • Aspen Institute Future of Work Initiative's "Automation and a Changing Economy" by Ethan Pollack, Alastair Fitzpayne and Conor McKay, April 2019