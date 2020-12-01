Patrick Carrillo

In a “typical” year, for many people, the thought of the holiday season brings happy feelings and warm memories. For others, it may bring worry and stress. This year, the addition of COVID-19 and quarantine restrictions have added unexpected, unpleasant and unwanted layers of fear and stress to the season.
The complications of work-from-home, schooling children from home, feeling isolated and disconnected from others — all of these have led to many feeling both eager to experience holiday joy, while also feeling woefully unprepared and uncertain as to what those holidays might look like for them.
So, how do you go about preparing for this holiday season? The first step is to acknowledge that this will be a season like no other. You can’t expect everything to just fall into place and be the same. It is crucial to acknowledge the disappointment that you or your family might be feeling about not making that trip to visit distant family, or not hosting that huge traditional Thanksgiving gathering!
It’s okay to feel sad about what you are “missing!”
The important thing, however, is to not get stuck there. You don’t want to dwell on “what can’t be.” Instead, choose to focus forward. What do you want this season to look like for yourself, or for your family? Let your values drive you and let your creativity run free.
Many individuals and families are beginning to think about how to turn this challenging time into a time for new traditions, new ways to share time with immediate family.
Take the time to have a conversation (or two) with your loved ones (both near and far) and talk about what you are thinking about doing, gather input, and develop your ideas into concrete plans. Planning a holiday meal together via Zoom, sending video clips of the children/grandchildren to grandparents, connecting via FaceTime while opening gifts … there are a multitude of ways to remain “connected” during this unique holiday season.
Consider how you might give to others, as well. As a family, taking donations to a food bank or toys to a local social services agency might help you share joy with others who may be struggling, as well.
Finally, self-care is crucial during this time. Take the time you need to manage your personal stress level by “getting away from it all.”
Go for a walk, a hike, read a book, or build a snowman in your yard! Whatever will allow you to feel relaxed and “in the moment” rather than in your head with all of your worries about what “tomorrow” will bring.
For those of you who are single parents or parents with young children and no nearby family — even if you can’t completely “get away” from it all, taking a few minutes for yourself (once the kids are in bed) can help to recharge your batteries for tomorrow.
The holidays are coming. Focus forward and make the best of them!
Dr. Patrick Carrillo, a licensed psychologist, is the clinical director for Behavioral Health at Confluence Health.