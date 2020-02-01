Congrats
U.S. News & World Report recently announced that Colonial Vista Post-Acute & Rehabilitation Center in Wenatchee has earned the designation of “Best Nursing Home” in its annual Best Nursing Homes for 2019-20 report.
New jobs, new faces
The Chelan Valley Housing Trust Board of Directors recently appointed Mike Cooney as the the nonprofit organization's new executive director. He has lived in Chelan for 16 years and during that time has served as mayor and as a member of the city council.
Staying on Top
Gaylen Willett of Gaylen Willett Insurance in Chelan was recently awarded Premier Elite Status for superior customer service and knowledge of Medicare-related products by United Health Care/AARP.
Teacher Molly Ravits recently earned her National Board Certification. Cascade School District (CSD) was honored this school year as a National Board Accomplished District, with the highest percentage of National Board Certified Teachers in Eastern Washington.
Four teachers in the Wenatchee School District have earned National Board Certification. In 2019, the Wenatchee School District was recognized for having 20% of its teaching staff having earned National Board Certification. The most recently nationally certified teachers are: Patrick Loftus, Wenatchee High School; Katie Charles, Lincoln Elementary; Jennifer Devereaux, WestSide High School; and Dan Myers, Orchard Middle School. Achieving national board certification is a rigorous and time-intensive process. It takes about 300 to 400 hours to complete.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
