New jobs, new faces Augustedge has added four new hires at its Quincy branch: Amanda Shuch, staff accountant; Katie Graffe, staff accountant; Janelle Manthy, staff accountant; and Anel Ramirez, office manager. Homchick, Smith & Associates, P.L.L.C., in Wenatchee has announced the addition of Scott Petersen, CPA, Brad VanderVelde, CPA, and Brenda Avalos, accountant, to the firm. Congrats Jessup Real Estate recently announced awards for its employees by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. NormaJean Jessup was named to the President’s Circle, and Harlee Cooper, Peggy Lord and Wendy Jones earned Honor Society status. The John L. Scott Awards were recently announced and the following local real estate brokers were recognized for their production in 2019: Tracy Franklin, President’s Elite; Karie Rolen, President’s Gold; Adam Franklin, President’s Gold; Chantel Nelson, President’s Award; Eric Russell, Emerald Award; Nicole Begin, Emerald Award; Susan Kim, Emerald Award; Lisa Deaver, Emerald Award. UPS announced the names of local drivers have been inducted into the worldwide Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Drivers are listed by hometown and then UPS center: Scott Adamek, East Wenatchee, Seattle; Kevin Amarel, Wenatchee, Wenatchee; Tony Blunk, Riverside, Omak; James Cochran Jr., Okanogan, Omak; Joseph Greenwood, Waterville, Wenatchee Commissioner Leslie McNamara at Three Rivers Hospital will be recognized for her participation in the Washington State Hospital Association’s (WSHA) Health Care Governance Education program at the WSHA Health Care Governance awards dinner on May 13. McNamara has spent the past year increasing her understanding of hospital governance and ability to enhance board effectiveness. Avamere at Wenatchee has been selected as one of 2020’s Best of Assisted Living by SeniorAdvisor.com for the second consecutive year. Awardees must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between Nov. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2019. — Cala Flamond, World staff Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.
New jobs, new faces
Augustedge has added four new hires at its Quincy branch: Amanda Shuch, staff accountant; Katie Graffe, staff accountant; Janelle Manthy, staff accountant; and Anel Ramirez, office manager.
Homchick, Smith & Associates, P.L.L.C., in Wenatchee has announced the addition of Scott Petersen, CPA, Brad VanderVelde, CPA, and Brenda Avalos, accountant, to the firm.
Congrats
Jessup Real Estate recently announced awards for its employees by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. NormaJean Jessup was named to the President’s Circle, and Harlee Cooper, Peggy Lord and Wendy Jones earned Honor Society status.
The John L. Scott Awards were recently announced and the following local real estate brokers were recognized for their production in 2019: Tracy Franklin, President’s Elite; Karie Rolen, President’s Gold; Adam Franklin, President’s Gold; Chantel Nelson, President’s Award; Eric Russell, Emerald Award; Nicole Begin, Emerald Award; Susan Kim, Emerald Award; Lisa Deaver, Emerald Award.
UPS announced the names of local drivers have been inducted into the worldwide Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving. Drivers are listed by hometown and then UPS center: Scott Adamek, East Wenatchee, Seattle; Kevin Amarel, Wenatchee, Wenatchee; Tony Blunk, Riverside, Omak; James Cochran Jr., Okanogan, Omak; Joseph Greenwood, Waterville, Wenatchee
Commissioner Leslie McNamara at Three Rivers Hospital will be recognized for her participation in the Washington State Hospital Association’s (WSHA) Health Care Governance Education program at the WSHA Health Care Governance awards dinner on May 13. McNamara has spent the past year increasing her understanding of hospital governance and ability to enhance board effectiveness.
Avamere at Wenatchee has been selected as one of 2020’s Best of Assisted Living by SeniorAdvisor.com for the second consecutive year. Awardees must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving five or more new reviews between Nov. 17, 2018 and Oct. 18, 2019.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.