New jobs, new faces
Aimee Tibbits and Cynthia Lopez have joined the Wenatchee branch of North Meridian Title & Escrow. Tibbits is an escrow officer with 15 years of experience. Lopez is a bilingual escrow assistant with a banking background.
Congrats
Chelan PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz recently received the state PUD association’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington PUD Association.
Peoples Bank has announced the promotion of Michael Machado and Everett Lamers, two commercial lenders in the bank’s Wenatchee Financial Center. Machado was promoted to senior vice president and commercial market leader. He has almost 20 years of commercial banking experience, most recently as vice president and commercial banking officer for the bank’s Wenatchee Financial Center. Lamers was promoted to commercial banking officer. He joined People’s Bank in 2014 and most recently served as a senior commercial credit analyst.
Jorden Jessup of BHHS Jessup Real Estate was recently awarded Rookie of the Year for 2019 from North Central Washington Association of Realtors.
Office manager Cheryl Dawes of BHHS Jessup Real Estate was recently awarded Support Staff of the Year for 2019 from the North Central Washington Association of Realtors.
Staying on Top
Charlie Miracle, a manager at Cordell, Neher & Co., recently returned from Digital CPA, a four-day training conference in Bellevue that teaches attendees best practices on topics such as client relationships, staffing project management and more.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
