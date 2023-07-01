Pets touch our hearts – and our wallets.
People and their animal companions have created an industry that is both trying to keep up with and create trends.
The past couple of years have been somewhat of a roller-coaster in the world of pets as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. People were forced to stay at home, and acquiring pets for companions and entertainment became popular.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five households acquired a “pandemic pet.”
Now that many people have returned to their workplaces, the pets still remain at home – but suddenly alone.
“Separation anxiety is a big problem these days,” said Wenatchee’s Firehouse Pet Shop co-owner Jennifer Larsen. “People are buying engagement and calming toys, as well as CBD products for their pets.”
Engagement toys are much like toddlers’ interactive toys, offering rewards for the pets’ correct actions.
“This is a kind of a calming toy,” said Firehouse Pet Shop co-owner Allen Larsen, holding a small silicone mat with a rough surface. “You can put a treat such as peanut butter on this and let the pet lick it away. Licking creates endorphins, which has a soothing effect.”
CBD can be found in various pet products, both as a supplement or as an addition in foods. The intoxicating THC component is not present in these items.
Another aspect of pet health – food – is of increasing interest.
“As people are becoming better about their diets, they also want to improve their pets' nutrition,” Allen said.
Healthful pet foods are mushrooming in the industry – literally. Mushrooms are the “in” thing to feed to your furry companion, either as supplements or incorporated into their meals.
For committed pet owners, the expenses and time invested are significant but worth it.
Dog owner Guy Miner has a hunting dog that he adopted through a rescue organization. The fee was $900, plus another $900 for the required 10 training sessions, which Miner and his dog took in George under the instruction of Cara Putnam.
“Vet bills are easily a few hundred dollars a year. I also get tick medication for my dog every season, which is about $90,” Miner explained. “I also bought a travel crate and another one to use at home for him. Then there is food and toys – it adds up.”
Louise Rasmussen adopted her dog from Wenatchee Humane Society right before Covid set in.
“I had never owned a dog that required grooming,” Rasmussen said. “Because of Covid, many groomers stopped seeing customers.”
She had to set up her own doggie beauty parlor in a spare bathroom at home until the grooming business started opening up again. The wait lists are long, still.
With people returning to their offices, pet day care has become another strong segment of the pets industry. Boarding centers nationwide are reporting long wait lists. When needed, pet-sitting is yet an added expense to owners.
The trend in spending on pets in the U.S. is rising steadily. Data from the American Pet Products Association show the total dollars Americans spent on pets has risen 51% over the past five years, increasing each year.
The 2022 total was $136.8 billion.
The total of pets-related sales for 2023, APPA states, is forecast to rise to $143.6 billion.
Overall, it seems most pet owners want to give their animal companions a happy, healthy life, equal to their own, and are willing to invest in products and services that enhance those qualities.
Growth in the pets business
The American Pet Products Association published the following figures on the size of the pets industry in the U.S. For more information, visit americanpetproducts.org.
Total expenditures
2018, $90.5 billion
2019, $97.1 billion
2020, $108.9 billion
2021, $123.6 billion
2022, $136.8 billion
2022 pet-related sales by category
Pet food and treats, $58.1 billion
Supplies, live animals and over-the-counter medicine, $31.5 billion
Veterinary care and products, $35.9 billion
Other services, $11.4 billion