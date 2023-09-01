Mallory Berschauer, physical therapist and owner of Mission Peak Physical Therapy, assists patient Krista Beck on a Rehab V2 Max™ Reformer machine during their session Aug. 22 in Wenatchee. This specific exercise is to improve core and upper body posture.
The office space of Mission Peak Physical Therapy at 701 N. Miller St., Suite A, in Wenatchee gives a feeling of airiness and lightness upon entering. The owner, Dr. Mallory Berschauer, echoes the same as she almost seems to float to greet her clients. What else would you expect from a former dancer?
“I danced when I was young. That’s when I also learned to do Pilates,” Berschauer explained.
Pilates is an option in her treatments, and Mission Peak Physical Therapy also offers Pilates sessions simply as a form of exercise.
Berschauer worked in the outpatient orthopedic physical therapy field for nine years in Seattle and also has a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. With this experience, she can offer treatment in most any ache and pain one could list.
“We mostly see orthopedic issues,” Berschauer said. “The can be postural, due to repetitive strain or from car accidents, for example,”
Over time, the body can manifest uncomfortable wear and tear from such continuous movements as excessive sports activities, computer use or other repetitious physical strain.
Not every discomfort requires surgery – simply strengthening the surrounding muscles can cure the ailment.
“We also offer pelvic floor physical therapy,” Berschauer pointed out. “This can be pre- or post-delivery or for older women with pelvic problems.”
“Our services are not cookie-cutter style,” she said.
To start with, Mission Peak offers a free 15-minute consultation, if desired. When clients are seen in person, they receive a full initial assessment including both a verbal and a physical survey.
“We first do a written inquiry, then have a conversation with the client and proceed to do a physical assessment,” Berschauer explained. “We check the posture, range of movement, muscle tone and various other things. The treatment starts at the first visit and we give the patient home exercises to do.”
Her goal is to give each client the necessary tools to keep themselves healthy on their own.
“We don’t really have long-term patients – the whole idea is to teach people to how to independently manage their physical conditions.”
Some ailments are harder to treat than others.
“I find chronic pain problems the most difficult to treat,” Berschauer said. “Lifestyle changes and body mechanics retraining are useful in this.”
On the opposite spectrum of chronic pain are the seasonal injuries that happen.
“Definitely, when the first snow falls there are shoveling injuries. And other seasonal activities like gardening can cause pain. Whenever people suddenly begin an activity they haven’t been doing for a while, they can get hurt,” she explained.
Mission Peak Physical Therapy can offer advice in how to prepare for those seasonal activities so they can enjoyed, not endured. Likewise, they can help in preparation for surgery. When the body is strong and the intended surgery area as functional as possible, recovery can be easier.
Berschauer’s clinic just recently grew by two more therapists. Besides growing within the business, she is looking forward to opportunities to reach out to the larger public and offering education.
“It’s fun to be back in Wenatchee as a business owner and a provider,” Wenatchee native Berschauer says with a radiant smile.
