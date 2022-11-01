SeanFlaherty2020 02.jpg

Sean Flaherty

Publisher, The Wenatchee World

Payroll and employee expenses are among the top costs in most businesses. This includes the fast rising costs of health insurance and other employee benefits.

At the end of September, the state Department of Labor & Industries calculated the new minimum wage to be $15.74 per hour beginning January 2023. This 8.66% increase was based on the Consumer Price Index change for August this year vs. last year.



