Payroll and employee expenses are among the top costs in most businesses. This includes the fast rising costs of health insurance and other employee benefits.
At the end of September, the state Department of Labor & Industries calculated the new minimum wage to be $15.74 per hour beginning January 2023. This 8.66% increase was based on the Consumer Price Index change for August this year vs. last year.
The minimum salary requirements for an employee to be “overtime exempt” also are changing, which could be an even bigger hit to some businesses than the minimum wage hike. In 2023, if your business has 1-50 employees, the salary level will be $57,294 and if you have more than 50 employees the exempt salary level jumps to $65,478 annually.
Except for cities that already have higher local wage laws in place, these changes are to be applied the same across the state from Aberdeen to Zillah. It will be applied in Wenatchee the same as in Bellevue, regardless of the local market conditions.
While I understand that local workers’ living costs have increased with inflation and expensive housing, raising wage floors across the state will create “compression” on the wages earned by the tier of employees above these workers.
Any businessperson who looks at their financial statements each month will quickly realize they are going to have to raise prices and /or save expenses somewhere to account for the aggressive stepping up of these wage floors that was put into place a couple years ago.
Washington businesses collectively bear a larger responsibility for funding the state relative to other states. It is time for some relief. Whether you think the economic signs are telling you we will have a recession in the next six months or you think the economy will stay strong and inflation will moderate, enforcing these increases now reflects a failure to recognize the burden carried by state businesses.
Washington already has the highest minimum wage in the country. There are mechanisms in our governing process to put a hold on this. Olympia, please press pause on this latest increase until we can review the impacts on businesses across the state.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone