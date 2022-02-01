Every year about now, the run up to the Super Bowl gets me thinking about advertising. The Super Bowl has long represented the highest reaches in advertising — from the largest single audience of the year, to the most expensive pricing for television ads. Several years ago, brands used to really bring their best and most interesting advertising concepts to the big game where they would be unveiled for the first time. Now, the commercials are often already out, teased online or set up in the weeks prior to the Super Bowl.
The most viewed Super Bowl of all time was Super Bowl XLIX featuring the Seattle Seahawks vs. the New England Patriots. Everyone remembers that game! It was viewed by 114.4 million people and had a 49.7 Nielsen Rating, which means 49.7% of all households in America with a television were estimated to be watching that program. This is a huge amount of people watching one show, but as a percentage of households or population the rating is not as high as it has been in the past when everyone watched TV to see the Apollo moon landing, or the last episode of MASH, etc.
In those highly rated Seahawks Super Bowls of 2014 and 2015, the average price of a 30-second commercial was just over $4 million. Spots for this year’s event/game are reported selling between $6 million and $6.5 million.
As a national advertising medium, television events like football games still bring in the largest audience ratings. Time-shifted viewing (DVRs) and online streaming services have disrupted television’s ability to deliver consistently large audiences with their regular programming. Increasingly, marketers are shifting to digital advertising alternatives to selectively reach their best target audience.
Thirty-second and 15-second video commercials can be created to appeal to a specific audience and then scheduled to run before, during or after a digitally served program. The rates are much higher to target specific audiences, but the result is a more focused advertising buy.
Some national companies are moving their budgets to test other platforms. Adweek reported recently that just one year after running its first Super Bowl ad ever, State Farm Insurance would instead create a TikTok challenge using the “Jake From State Farm” character as a talent scout. If you watch any football on television these days, you know that two of the most prominent quarterbacks in the NFL are regular spokespeople in those ads.
Local organizations willing to invest marketing dollars can create their own Super Bowl moment. In advertising when we talk about audiences we are talking about people.
- People who will remember you.
- People who will take action at some point to connect with you.
- People who are your potential customers.
If you have identified who those people are, digital advertising creates opportunities to reach them when they are online streaming, gaming or consuming any content on multiple devices.
Super Bowl LVI is at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. It will be televised live on NBC and I’ll be watching the pre-game, game, half time and, of course, the commercials.
My prediction? Frito-Lay, Anheuser-Busch and Pepsi may dominate air time, but I’ll bet that Meta’s commercial (Facebook’s parent company) will be the most talked about.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.