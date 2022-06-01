Inflation dominates Americans’ concerns today. A Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults, conducted April 25-May 1, determined that 70% of Americans consider inflation as a very big problem. And, we should be concerned. The short-term inflation we have seen has rippled throughout the economy quickly, leading to higher prices for goods and services. Whether this is a longer-term inflationary period will be determined by larger factors than individual businesses can control.
How we respond to our customers in a time of anxiety over rising prices and challenging availability of products or services is something we can control. In the coming months it will define how our businesses survive.
Businesses and consumers are playing catch up from the COVID-19 restrictions which created pent-up demand. Six months into this year, it appears everyone wants everything right now. Unfortunately, consumer demand is ahead of the staffing, transportation and material procurement that businesses require to provide the supply of many things. People who have been patient for more than two years seem to be done with patience.
Recent travel allowed me to view first hand the challenges for business when there is pressure from customers to provide goods and services the way they expect — the way we used to be able to do it.
Waiting in long lines for rental cars, I observed capable rental company staff struggling to meet different renters’ needs. About half the customers in line were unhappy and spent time voicing this when they got to the service counter. This slowed the resolution process further. Some of the customers had already experienced changes to flight itineraries or even airports — things well beyond these service reps’ control.
One representative stood out to me across these experiences. In addition to all the capable things other representatives were doing to move through the line of customers, this person also communicated with people in line to make sure they were prepared when they arrived up front. They spoke in an empathetic way, but redirected the customer when necessary to keep things moving. I noted only one time in a long line of people helped, when this person needed assistance from their manager.
Many small companies, including our publishing company, rely on peer-to-peer training for frontline customer service people. Whether training inhouse or contracting it out, as new employees are hired, it is important to provide consistent customer service training.
Consider putting together a customer service “playbook” outlining the steps your team can take with confidence without escalating to a manager.
Your experienced employees may be exceptional, but if they are rushed in training new hires or not great at explaining what they do, vital points could be lost. It is vital to empower your customer service representatives to make decisions to resolve issues so that your operation can flow effectively.
The customer may not always be right today, but if you are going to charge higher prices or limit a customer’s options, you’d better be able to address their problems appropriately and with empathy for them to value their experience.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.